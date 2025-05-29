Udupi SP Dr. Arun K Transferred, Hariram Shankar New SP

Udupi: The state government has mandated a transfer of leadership within the Udupi Police Department. Dr. Arun K, the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) for Udupi, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for the Dakshina Kannada district. The order was issued earlier today.

Taking over the role of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Udupi district is Hariram Shankar. Mr. Shankar is currently serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police within the Intelligence Department.

During his tenure as Udupi’s SP, Dr. Arun K was recognized for his dedicated service and impartial execution of duties. Calls for strong police leadership have been circulating on social media, particularly in response to ongoing communal conflicts in the Dakshina Kannada district, reflecting a desire for similar diligence in the neighboring region.

Hariram Shankar, the incoming SP, brings prior experience in the Udupi district, having served as the Additional SP of Kundapur. His previous roles also include Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mangalore city and SP of Hassan district. He is expected to assume his new responsibilities shortly.