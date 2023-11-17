APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting kicks off in San Francisco



San Francisco: The 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting has kicked off in San Francisco with an aim to build a more interconnected, innovative, and inclusive APEC region.

The meeting, held on Thursday in Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco, was chaired by US President Joe Biden, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our world stands at an inflexion point where the decisions we make now gonna determine the course of the world, not just a few of our countries, for the next several decades of consequence,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

“Every economy sees signs of what is to come if we don’t act,” he said.

“We’re responsible for the largest share of global missions. We must also bear responsibility for the solutions while we still have time to change course,” Biden noted.

The leaders’ meeting, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, gathered political and business leaders from 21 APEC member economies.

The meeting is the highlight of the APEC Leaders’ Week, held in San Francisco from November 11 to 17 with the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”.