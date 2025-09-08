Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras Celebrates Ninth Day Novena Holy Eucharist at Harihara

Davangere, Harihara: The ninth day of the Novena at Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica in Harihara, Davanagere District, Diocese of Shimoga, was celebrated with significant devotion. The evening’s observances commenced at 5:00 pm with the recitation of the Rosary, a solemn procession, and the offering of floral tributes to Harihara Matha. Rev. Fr. George K. A., the Basilica Rector and Parish Priest, presided over the Novena proceedings.

The Holy Eucharist was celebrated at 5:30 pm by Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Bangalore and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore. In his homily, Archbishop Moras underscored the importance of hope, characterizing Mother Mary as a “beacon of hope.” He further emphasized that “hope is a ray of inspiration for evangelizers,” quoting Romans 5:5, “Hope never disappoints us.”

Archbishop Moras articulated several key points during his homily:

Importance of Hope: He highlighted the indispensable role of hope for those engaged in evangelization, presenting Mother Mary as a supreme exemplar of this virtue.

Mother Mary's Role: Reflecting on Mother Mary's unique position, he spoke of her ability to unite individuals in the Lord Jesus. He reminded the congregation that Mother Mary exhorts them to adhere to the teachings of Jesus, referencing her words, "Do whatever my son tells you."

Spiritual Reflection: Archbishop Moras urged the faithful to engage in rigorous self-examination, to prioritize their spiritual well-being, and to cultivate a more profound and intimate relationship with God.

Experience of Mother's Love: He noted that the love of Mother Mary is palpable through her intercession, and that shrines and basilicas serve as sacred spaces where individuals can encounter her profound love.

Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, joined Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras in concelebrating the Holy Eucharist, along with a substantial number of clergy members. Bishop Francis Serrao SJ formally honored Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras on behalf of the Diocese of Shimoga. Rev. Fr. George K. A., Rector of the Minor Basilica, expressed his gratitude to Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras for his presence and leadership.

Following the Mass, Rev. Fr. Franklin D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Roman Pinto led the congregation in healing prayers and benediction. Priests offered prayers over the assembled pilgrims. The ninth day of the Novena concluded with a palpable sense of hope and spiritual renewal, inspired by the example of Mother Mary.