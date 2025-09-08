Annual Feast of Our Lady of Velanganni Observed with Solemnity in Kamanabhavi, Chitradurga

Chitradurga: The Our Lady of Velanganni SubStation, a part of the Holy Family Church in Chitradurga, Diocese of Shimoga, commemorated its annual feast on September 7, 2025, coinciding with the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The event was marked by a series of spiritual activities and devotional observances.

The preparations for the feast commenced on September 6th, with Rev. Fr. Simon Pinto, the Coordinator of Diocesan Commissions for the Diocese of Shimoga, leading a spiritual retreat and administering confessions. Fr. Pinto also presided over a Novena Holy Eucharist, providing the congregation with an opportunity for prayerful reflection and spiritual preparation.

The highlight of the celebrations occurred on September 7th, with Rev. Fr. Franklin D’Souza, the Youth Director of the Diocese of Shimoga, serving as the main celebrant for the feast day Mass. The day’s events began with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 am, followed by the Holy Eucharist at 10:30 am, celebrated by Fr. Franklin D’Souza. In his homily, Fr. D’Souza offered a profound reflection on the theme of “Mother Mary as the beacon of hope.” Drawing upon various biblical narratives, he elucidated how Mary, throughout her life, embodied and championed hope.

Following the Mass, Fr. Franklin D’Souza conducted the blessing of the chariot. Subsequently, he and Fr. Clarence Dias jointly led a procession with the chariot, symbolizing the community’s devotion and reverence for the Virgin Mary. Fr. D’Souza then led the benediction, imparting blessings upon the assembled faithful. In a gesture of recognition and encouragement, the Parish Priest honored students who achieved exceptional academic results in the 10th grade and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations.

Rev. Fr. Clarence Dias, the Parish Priest, expressed his gratitude to the benefactors whose support contributed to the success of the feast. He also extended his thanks to Fr. Franklin D’Souza for his participation in celebrating the festal Holy Eucharist, as well as to the concelebrating priests. The celebrations concluded with a festal meal served to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and shared joy. The annual feast of Our Lady of Velanganni at Kamanabhavi remains a significant event for the local Catholic community, reinforcing their faith and devotion to the Virgin Mary.