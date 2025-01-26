Archdiocese of Goa and Daman Celebrates the Jubilee of the Word of God

Goa: On January 26, 2025, the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman marked a significant spiritual milestone with the celebration of the Jubilee of the Word of God at St. Thomas Church, Aldona. This occasion coincided with the Sunday dedicated to the Word of God, emphasizing the importance of Scripture in guiding the lives of believers. The Eucharistic celebration was presided over by Fr. Henry Falcão, the Episcopal Vicar for the North Zone, in the presence of numerous clergy and the faithful from the region.

Joining Fr. Falcão in the liturgy were esteemed members of the clergy, including Fr. Mariano D’Costa, the Director of the Diocesan Centre for Biblical Apostolate; Fr. Tomas Lobo, the Parish Priest of St. Thomas Church; Fr. Mario Leitao, the Parish Priest of St. Sebastian’s Church in Calvim; Fr. Caitano D’Souza, the Chaplain of St. Rita of Cascia Chapel, Carona; Fr. Gualberto D’Souza, the Chaplain of Our Lady of Piety Chapel, Quitla; Fr. Angelo Simoes, the Assistant to the Parish Priest at St. Thomas Church; and Deacon Jason Travaso, all of whom concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.

In his poignant homily on the theme “I hope in your Word,” Fr. Falcão called upon the faithful to establish their lives upon the firm foundation of God’s Word. He underscored that understanding God’s glory, experiencing His boundless love, and receiving guidance in life all require a deep-rooted connection to Scripture. “If we want to know the glory of God, to experience the beauty of the love of God, and to be guided by His hand in our life, we need to build our lives on the Word of God,” he passionately conveyed during his address.

Fr. Falcão, who also serves as the Director of the St. Joseph Vaz Spiritual Renewal Centre in Old Goa, reminded attendees that the Word of God is not an exclusive gift but a universal blessing meant for all humanity. “Every human being, every disciple of Christ, needs to base our life on the Word of God,” he asserted, adding that for followers of Jesus, hope transcends mere ideals and embodies a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, who is the Word made flesh. “If we wish to align our lives with the will of God,” he emphasized, “we must function as integral members of the Body of Christ.”

In extending his message, Fr. Falcão highlighted the profound importance of engagement in the Bible course organized by the Diocesan Centre. He articulated that the faithful’s participation in such initiatives reflects their responsibilities towards both the Word of God and the broader Church community. He declared, “The Word of God is living. It has the power to give life; hence it must be alive in our lives. We must never allow the Word of God to fade away.”

Further elucidating the transformative nature of Scripture, Fr. Falcão remarked that the Word of God revitalizes and heals individuals. “The Word of God brings each of us to life, renewing us each day. Anyone who exists in the love of God becomes a renewed person,” he affirmed. With a fervent call to action, he concluded his homily by urging the faithful to embrace the Word of God wholeheartedly, allowing it to reshape and elevate their lives.

Fr. Tomas Lobo, the Parish Priest of St. Thomas Church, warmly welcomed all attendees and served as a gracious host during the celebration. Fr. Falcão elaborated on the significance of the day, stating, “May the Bible Course conducted within the deanery serve to enlighten us regarding the unity between the Old and New Testaments. The Old Testament finds its fulfillment in the New, and Jesus represents that fulfillment.”

Participants Lavina Cardozo and Nelson Fernandes shared their enriching experiences from the Bible Course, further fostering a sense of community and shared faith among the attendees. The event was effectively anchored by Sandhya Fernandes, while Fr. Mariano D’DCosta expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the gathering.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, a vibrant program ensued, showcasing a prayer dance, devotional songs performed by parish catechists and catechism students, along with a traditional Mando performance, encapsulating the cultural richness of the region.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for the recognition of dedicated collaborators involved in the recent Bible course organized by the Centre. A total of 134 participants from the Aldona deanery were honored with diplomas for successfully completing the Bible course, reflecting their commitment to deepening their understanding of Scripture. A poignant Rite of Enthronement of the Bible was conducted at the onset of the Eucharistic celebration, underlining the sacred value placed on God’s Word within the community.

Looking ahead, the Diocesan Centre for Biblical Apostolate plans to observe Bible Week with a theme of “Hopeful Horizons.” This initiative will include daily reflections on Bible verses, an exploration of Biblical Symbols of Hope, an engaging online Bible Quiz, and visits to the sick by Biblical Animators, during which cherished prayer services will be held within families.

By Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD