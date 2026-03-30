Arif Murder Case Transferred to CCB, Six Suspects Identified

Mangaluru: The investigation into the murder of Arif has been officially transferred to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central Crime Branch (CCB), as confirmed by police authorities. This transfer signifies an escalation in the investigative efforts dedicated to resolving the case.

To date, the ongoing inquiry has successfully identified six individuals considered to be the primary suspects implicated in Arif’s murder. Law enforcement officials have acknowledged that the fluid and unpredictable movements of these suspects are posing significant obstacles to their immediate capture. Despite these challenges, dedicated police teams are actively engaged in tracking the accused, employing a range of investigative techniques to ascertain their whereabouts and effectuate their apprehension.

A meticulous reconstruction of the conspiracy and the chain of events culminating in Arif’s death is underway. This detailed process has disclosed the potential involvement of individuals beyond the initially identified six suspects, suggesting a broader network of complicity in the crime.

Currently, multiple individuals suspected of providing material assistance to the accused, whether directly in the execution of the crime or in facilitating their escape and subsequent concealment from law enforcement, are being subjected to intensive interrogation. The Police Commissioner’s office has issued a statement clarifying that should concrete evidence substantiate their involvement, these individuals will face arrest and subsequent prosecution to the full extent of the law.

A formal media release has underscored the stringent legal ramifications for any person found to be assisting the accused in any capacity. Specifically, Section 249(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be enforced. Authorities have affirmed their unwavering commitment to utilizing this provision without hesitation to ensure that all parties implicated in the crime are brought to justice. The investigation remains active and is proceeding on multiple fronts.