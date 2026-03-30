Karnataka turning into drug hub under Congress’ misrule, says BJP leader

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday alleged that Karnataka has become a hub for drug activities due to what he termed as the “misgovernance” of the Congress government.

In a media statement, he claimed that the situation in the state has deteriorated to such an extent that the “sandalwood land” of Karnataka is now witnessing a surge in drug-related incidents.

Citing recent cases, Ashoka listed a series of drug seizures across the state. According to him, drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized on February 10, followed by a major haul of Rs 21 crore on February 18. He also referred to seizures reported in Puttur town in Mangaluru district on February 20 and the busting of a drug factory in Mysuru on February 25. Further, drugs worth Rs 5 crore were seized on February 27, while another consignment valued at Rs 12 crore was reportedly recovered in Hunsur town in Mysuru district on March 28.

It can be noted that CM Siddaramaiah hails from Mysuru district.

Ashoka criticised the administration led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, describing it as “Tughlaq-style governance”, and alleged that the spread of narcotics has affected youth across the state, putting their future at risk.

He further accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, claiming that the situation has “collapsed” under its watch. Targeting Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Ashoka said that despite the rising concerns, the minister appeared unaware and inactive.

Raising serious allegations, the BJP leader questioned whether the Congress government was indirectly protecting drug networks in the state, adding that the developments have created widespread concern among the public.

Ashoka further said farmers and the general public have been severely affected by unseasonal rains in several parts of Karnataka and urged the state government to take up immediate relief measures.

He said districts including Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan have witnessed widespread damage due to heavy rains. Arecanut, rubber and coconut plantations have been uprooted, while several houses have also been damaged, he added.

Ashoka called on the government to conduct an immediate survey of the affected areas. He said officials from the Revenue and Agriculture Departments should visit rain-hit regions without delay and carry out a detailed assessment of crop losses and damage to property.

He further demanded that the government announce higher compensation for farmers who have lost commercial crops such as arecanut and rubber, stressing that the relief should be determined on scientific grounds.

Highlighting the plight of families who have lost their homes, Ashoka urged the government to provide immediate temporary relief and financial assistance for reconstruction.

He also pointed out that fallen trees have damaged electric poles in several areas, disrupting the power supply. He called for urgent restoration work to ensure normalcy for the public.

Stating that farmers are in distress, Ashoka urged the government to act swiftly without delay and undertake relief operations on a war footing to support those affected.



