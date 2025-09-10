AromaZen Fragrance Manufacturing Company in Baikampady Suffers Extensive Damage in Early Morning Fire

Mangaluru: A significant fire broke out at the AromaZen fragrance manufacturing facility, located in the Baikampady Industrial Area, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident has resulted in substantial financial losses for the company.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, and fire suppression units from Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCF), New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), and Kadri were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters successfully contained and extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to adjacent industrial units.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties resulting from the incident. However, the extent of the damage to the AromaZen facility is considerable, with significant destruction of property and inventory reported.

The Panambur Police Station has registered a formal case concerning the fire. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.