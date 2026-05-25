Arrest Made Swiftly in Gold Theft From Deceased Accident Victim

Byndoor: Kollur Police have apprehended an individual within a mere 24 hours in connection with the reprehensible theft of gold ornaments from a deceased female pilgrim following a fatal road accident.

The incident under investigation pertains to a tragic road accident that occurred on May 17, 2026, in the Dali area of Kollur village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district. This lamentable event resulted in the untimely demise of two women pilgrims hailing from Kerala. A formal case concerning the accident was registered at the Kollur Police Station.

After the initial incident, Mr. Sreekumar lodged a complaint, alleging the theft of gold ornaments worn by one of the deceased women. Acting on this complaint, the Kollur Police initiated an official investigation, registering a case of theft.

Under the astute guidance of Kundapur Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police H.D. Kulkarni and Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar, a dedicated team, spearheaded by Kollur Police Sub-Inspector Vinay M. Korlahalli and his accompanying staff, diligently pursued the inquiry.

Leveraging a combination of surveillance footage from Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), photographic evidence captured by members of the public at the scene of the accident, and various technical data, law enforcement officials successfully identified and apprehended the alleged perpetrator. The accused has been identified as Hemanth, a 40-year-old resident of Kalyanigudde within Kollur village. This swift action led to his arrest within 24 hours of the case being formally registered.

The Kollur Police successfully recovered the purloined ornaments from the accused. The recovered items include:

One gold ring, weighing 3.910 grams, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 57,000.

One gold bangle, weighing 3.450 grams, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 50,000.

One gold chain, weighing 7.160 grams, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Following his arrest, the accused was presented before the appropriate judicial authority, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings. The prompt resolution of this case underscores the efficacy and dedication of the Kollur Police in upholding law and order and ensuring justice for the victims.