Minister Eshwar Khandre Mandates Swift Action on Forest Land Management and Conservation

Udupi: In a significant review meeting held in Udupi, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre issued stringent directives to officials concerning the expedited notification of Reserved Forest land and the proactive management of environmental concerns. The meeting, attended by key officials from the Forest and Environment Department in Mangaluru and Udupi districts, with the district administration officials, underscored the government’s commitment to forest conservation and sustainable environmental practices.

A primary focus of the discussion was the pending declaration of around 2,000 acres as Reserved Forest, which has completed Section 4 identification but still awaits the crucial Section 17 declaration. Minister Khandre instructed officials to act urgently to finalize the notification, highlighting that 55 cases in the Mangaluru forest circle—covering 6,144.99 hectares—are similarly pending. To address this, he announced the imminent appointment of a dedicated Settlement Officer to streamline administrative procedures and ensure timely declaration.

Officials further informed the Minister that Udupi district contains 1,224 survey numbers designated as deemed forest areas. Of these, around 400 survey numbers are entirely classified under the deemed forest category. Progress has been made in joint surveys for 94 of the remaining survey numbers. To ensure comprehensive coverage and integration into the KML mapping system, Minister Khandre directed the appointment of additional survey personnel from both the Forest and Revenue Departments. These personnel are tasked with completing the outstanding surveys within a clearly defined timeline, ensuring accurate and up-to-date land records.

Another critical area addressed during the meeting was the escalating issue of human-wildlife conflict. Reports of such incidents from areas including Puttur, Hebri, Sulya, Uppinangady, Belthangady, Venoor, and Karkala prompted the Minister to call for implementing strict preventive measures. He acknowledged the efforts of forest officials in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting individuals involved in illegal wildlife activities, specifically commending their swift action in the case of a leopard killing and mutilation in the Hennabayalu Section of Shankaranarayana Range.

The discussion also extended to environmental pollution, with a specific focus on fish meal units. Minister Khandre instructed officials to initiate decisive action against polluting fish meal units. Furthermore, he mandated regular monitoring of river water quality and emphasized the imperative for treatment plants to function effectively, thereby mitigating environmental damage and protecting aquatic ecosystems.

Minister Khandre reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for forest land encroachment post-2015, stating no new encroachments would be allowed. About 2 lakh acres had been encroached upon prior to 2015. The Minister clarified that families occupying less than three acres for livelihood, including patta-related land, will not face eviction until alternatives are provided, while officials must remove encroachments above three acres.

The comprehensive meeting saw the participation of key dignitaries, including District Collector Swaroopa T.K., Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Tripathi, Chief Conservator of Forests Karikalan, Kamala Karikalan, and other senior officials, all contributing to formulating these crucial directives aimed at strengthening forest conservation and environmental protection efforts in the region.