Art Kanara Trust and Artists’ Forum Announce Book Launch and Photo Exhibition in Udupi

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, Mangaluru, in association with Artists’ Forum, Udupi, will host a special book launch and a photographic exhibition celebrating the coastal region’s cricketing heritage. The event will be held at Gallery Dristi, Vidyaranya Marg, Behind Alankar Theatre, Udupi, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The book, Red Cherries on the Canara Coast: The Story of Cricket in Mangaluru and Udupi, authored by Jayanth Kodkani, former Associate Editor of The Times of India, will be released in the presence of Dr. Krishna Prasad, President, Udupi District Cricket Association; Kasturi Balakrishna Pai, passionate cricketer and former umpire from Mangaluru; senior Udupi artist and President of Artists’ Forum Ramesh Rao; and Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter.

Published jointly by Art Kanara Trust and INTACH, the book is the result of collaborative contributions by researchers, writers, artists, collectors, and cricket enthusiasts from both Mangaluru and Udupi.

Featuring rare photographs, archival newspaper clippings, and personal memorabilia—including several sourced from Udupi—the book and exhibition trace over a century of cricket along the Canara coast. They capture the evolution of the game from informal matches on open grounds to organised tournaments, including the “timeless” Taj Mahal Trophy of the 1950s and ’60s and the spirited monsoon-season “Baarish Trophy.” The book and exhibition received an enthusiastic response when it opened in Mangaluru in October.

The narrative also profiles some of the region’s most celebrated players—from early stalwarts such as Budhi Kunderan, B.C. Alva and Dayanand Kamath to contemporary international cricketer K.L. Rahul—highlighting their contribution to the region’s sports.

The photographic exhibition will remain open to the public from December 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gallery Dristi, Vidyaranya Marg, Behind Alankar Theatre, Udupi.