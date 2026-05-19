Arunachal Guv, CDS Gen Chauhan discuss national security with focus on border state

New Delhi/Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday discussed national security issues with special focus on Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

A Lok Bhavan official in Itanagar said the Arunachal Pradesh Governor called on Chief of Defence Staff General Chauhan in New Delhi on Monday.

“They discussed national security issues with special focus on Arunachal Pradesh, including border security, the Vibrant Village Programme and implementation of goodwill projects in frontier areas,” the official said.

Drawing from his recent visits to remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor shared his observations on the prevailing security situation and the level of preparedness along the international border.

He also expressed concern over challenges posed by porous stretches along the eastern border and emphasised the importance of strengthening border management and infrastructure.

The Governor appreciated the role of the armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh in maintaining close coordination with the state government.

He said the strong civil-military partnership had significantly contributed to the development of frontier villages, ensuring that security and progress moved forward together.

The Governor also commended the 3 Corps and 4 Corps for their continued efforts to strengthen civil-military relations through regular interactions, community outreach programmes and goodwill initiatives aimed at supporting people living in remote border areas.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor recently visited the remote border outpost of Khenzemane near the Line of Actual Control in Tawang district, where he encouraged troops to maintain high morale, remain physically fit and stay mentally alert at all times, particularly in view of the demanding conditions in forward areas.

According to the Raj Bhavan official, the border outpost, located amid challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, stands as a symbol of India’s vigilance and resilience.

The Governor’s visit was seen as a strong gesture of solidarity with forces guarding the nation’s frontiers, the official added.

Continuing his outreach to troops deployed in border regions, the Governor interacted with personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), acknowledging their unwavering dedication and sacrifices.

Drawing from his extensive military experience, Lt Gen Parnaik connected with the troops personally, listened to their concerns and gained insights into their day-to-day challenges.

He also enquired about their overall well-being, including their ability to remain connected with their families despite being stationed in remote locations.

While motivating the troops, the Governor stressed the importance of maintaining high morale, physical fitness and constant mental alertness, especially in demanding operational environments.

He said that mental and physical strength, combined with discipline and unity, was crucial for ensuring operational readiness and safeguarding national security.

Highlighting the importance of civil-military harmony, the Governor advised security forces to maintain close and cordial relations with local communities.