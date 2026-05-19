BJP chief Nitin Nabin asks Odisha ministers to boost public outreach

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP National President, Nitin Nabin, on Monday advised ministers in the BJP-led state government to ensure that the government’s people-centric initiatives, achievements, and developmental works are effectively communicated to the public through party workers.

During his maiden visit to the state after assuming charge as BJP national president, Nabin held a series of meetings on Monday with party leaders, office-bearers, BJP MLAs, MPs, state ministers, and party workers.

During the meeting with party MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, Nabin held detailed discussions on strengthening the party organisation, ways legislators and MPs could continue serving the people effectively, and how they could sustain a long innings in electoral politics.

Speaking after the meeting, BJP MP and the party’s national spokesperson, Aparajita Sarangi, said Nabin laid out a clear roadmap for strengthening coordination, cooperation, and governance during his meeting with Odisha BJP MPs, MLAs, and party leaders.

Speaking after the interaction, Sarangi said Nabin’s address served as a vision document for party leaders in Odisha.

She said the national president shared several ideas and strategies on how elected representatives and party workers should move forward collectively to strengthen both the organisation and governance.

Sarangi said Nabin emphasised the importance of close coordination between MPs, MLAs, ministers, and party office-bearers to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and better public outreach.

According to the Bhubaneswar MP, the BJP chief advised party MPs to spend dedicated time with MLAs in their respective constituencies and work together in close cooperation for the benefit of the people.

Nabin also stressed the need for collective responsibility and seamless communication among all levels of leadership.

The Bhubaneswar MP said Nabin highlighted that while forming a government may be difficult, sustaining it and retaining public trust are even greater challenges.

She quoted him as saying that all elected representatives must work with dedication to ensure the BJP government fulfils the aspirations of the people of Odisha.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar said the BJP chief instructed MPs and MLAs to regularly visit villages and interact directly with people to understand and address their concerns.

He said Nabin suggested that every MP should dedicate time to grassroots outreach and Gram Sabha-level interaction programmes.

Kumar further said discussions were also held on the effective use of social media as a powerful communication tool.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the national president also stressed the importance of supporting the Election Commission’s voter awareness and voter list updating drives by helping eligible citizens complete the registration process and participate in democratic activities.

Notably, Nitin Nabin, who returned to Delhi on Monday evening after his two-day visit to Odisha, reportedly assured party workers and leaders that he would visit the state again in a couple of months to review whether the tasks assigned to them had been carried out effectively.