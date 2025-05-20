As Kerala CM Vijayan cuts anniversary cake, Congress-led opposition observes black day

Kochi: As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked the ninth anniversary of his tenure — also the fourth anniversary of his second term — by cutting a celebratory cake here on Tuesday, the absence of a key Minister from the event raised eyebrows.

Vijayan, who first assumed office in 2016, made history in 2021 by securing a consecutive term — the first Kerala CM to do so.

While the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) celebrated the milestone, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) observed the day as a ‘black day’.

Notably absent from Vijayan’s celebrations was State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an LDF ally.

When asked about his absence, Saseendran failed to provide a convincing explanation.

Also missing was Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, a Left-supported Independent, who is currently under pressure following controversy over the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the World Cup-winning Argentina football team for an exhibition match in Kerala.

The event is reportedly facing uncertainty due to sponsorship issues.

The LDF comprises the CPI(M), CPI, JD(S), Kerala Congress (M), Kerala Congress (B), NCP, and Congress (S), with RJD also an ally though not part of the cabinet.

Joining Vijayan at the event was Industries Minister and senior CPI(M) leader P. Rajeeve, who said the government was entering its 10th consecutive year with a strong performance record.

“A third term is on the cards. People have genuinely benefited, and we’ve always stood with them. That support will reflect again in 2026,” Rajeeve said.

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, however, dismissed the optimism.

“I remember the Left’s slogan in 1977: EMS in 1957, EMS in 1967, EMS again in 1977. But when the votes were counted, the Congress-led Front won with over 100 seats. Just wait and see — we’ll repeat that in 2026,” he said. Kerala has a 140-member Assembly.

The Congress and the entire opposition parties observed the day as a black day.