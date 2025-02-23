As We Lose Another Ally

She dreamt of the grass greener

On the other side of the border.

Knowledge was the fodder

She sought to gather.

Harassed behind closed doors

Her voice became unheard.

Choking her identity, wings bound

As her death became sweeter.

When she fell, she made a thud

Loud enough for the deaf.

Yet its sound was muffled for the world

Behind a weak podcaster’s jest.

No noise, no news, no justice cries

Were heard at her demise,

As the echo of that jest still lingered,

Muffling her voice even after death.

Yet they gather their voices, timid but firm—

Her countrymen, her beloved, her friends

Faced eviction and brutal expulsion,

Heartless words from trusted mentors.

The fire of voices, netizens spread,

As diplomats sat on their heavy bottoms.

A word of support, a voice of help,

Spoke out by the leader of our allied nation.

Apologies given, a call to return, as

Justice for her dissolved in silent tears.

As we sit watching the drama unfold,

One by one, our allies turn cold.