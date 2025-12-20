ASHAWADI PRAKASHAN celebrates SILVER JUBILEE and POINNARI celebrates DECENNIAL JUBILEE

December 14 (Mangalore): The silver jubilee of ‘Ashawadi Prakashan’, which was started in Kuwait in 2000, and the 10th anniversary of Poinnari.com, a three-script Konkani literary website launched in Mumbai in 2015, were jointly celebrated with great enthusiasm on Sunday (December 14) from 10 am to 1 pm at the MCC Bank PFX Auditorium in Mangalore. Basti Vaman Shennoy Memorial 25 Konkani books, Lifetime achievement award for value-based Konkani journalism and felicitation of those who contributed to the fields of literature, art, theatre, dance, social service, etc. and the first ever ‘Late Dennis D’Cunha Memorial Ashaawadi Transliteration Book Award Ceremony’ for a Konkani book transliterated into Kannada script were all part of this celebration.

Lawrence Vinod Barboza Shirwa (Manchester), who gave the introduction to the program and moderated the program, said that Ashawadi Prakashan has not only been publishing Konkani literature for the last 25 years but has also been continuously carrying out literary activities, conducting literary contests like an institution. As a result of which many literary talents have got the opportunity to shine in Konkani today.

The programme was inaugurated by Fr. Ronald Prakash D’Souza Ajekar. Founder of Ashawadi Prakashanada and Editor of Poinnari.com Valley Quadras Ajekar delivered the welcome address, renowned Konkani poet Andrew L. D’Cunha gave a detailed talk ’25 years journey of Ashawadi Prakashan’ and Fr. Melvin D’Cunha released the ‘Poinnari Decennial Special Issue (Ashawadi-25)’. The chief guests were Shri Nandagopal Shenoy (Vishwa Konkani Kendra, Mangalore), Dr. Chandralekha D’Souza (Retd. HOD, Konkani Department, Goa University), and Smt. Corinne Rasquinha (White-Daws).

Mrs. Clara Arun DCunha (Social Service), Ms. Yvette Remona Pereira (Bharatanatyam), Mr. Rohit Sanctus (Social Service), Mr. Christopher D’Souza Ninasam (Theatre), Mr. Wilson D’Souza Kayyar (Art), Mr. Glanish Jude Martis Alangar (Literature), Mr. Bernard J. Costa Kundapura (Drama and Digital Journalism) were felicitated with shawls, certificates, citations and mementos. Mr. Avil Rasquinha (Value-Based Konkani Journalism) was felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award by Dr. Chandralekha D’Souza and Fr. Chetan Lobo. His third collection of poems ‘Pavsa Thembe’ was released on the occasion.

As Fr. Melvin D’Cunha delivered his address, Shri Avil Rasquinha and Mrs. Clara Arun D’Cunha spoke on behalf of the honorees.

Shri Arun D’Souza Ajekar, moderating the proceedings, spoke about four books, a comprehensive study of Konkani stories, for the first time in the history of Konkani Journalism, which has a history of over one hundred and thirty years: Sallakachya Sirivantachyo Katha (Study), Chal Don Chandrank (Study), Kathavihana (Study), Kathapatha (Study). Three novel books; Bhrmidantlyo Savllyo (Melvin J. Vas), Bhrmidantlyo Zadthi (Melvin J. Vas), Jinye Kannik (Monica Desa Mathias), four collections of stories; Amgelyo Konkani Kanyo (Fr.Jason Pinto), Work from Home (Valley Quadras), Jamblacho Rook Ani Her Katha (Catherine Rodriguez), Udcacho Arso (Melvin J. Vas), three collections of essays; Nanuchya Sanyatawn (Nunu Marol Thottam), Mudal (Steven Quadras Permude), Kallij Usaulam (Uday N. Mhambro) and Ujwaddachye Vengenth (Andrew L. DCunha), Muralicho Naad (prasanna niddodi Mumbai), Antaraman (Urjita Bhobe) published by Ashawadi Prakashan were released. Under the MDVK (Michael D’Souza’s Vishan Konkani) project, the poetry

The Late Denis D’Cunha Memorial Ashawadi Transliteration Award was presented to poet Shailendra Mehta for the poetry collection ‘Nirvasit Yatrichi Bhounddi’ by Shri Melvin Rodrigues and Shri Francis D’Cunha with a shawl, a certificate, a memento and a memento. Shri Andrew L. D’Cunha presented a cheque of Rs. 25,000 as the award. Poet Shailendra Mehta delivered his speech.

Mr. Melvin Rodrigues (Convenor of Sahitya Academy – Konkani), Mr. Anil Lobo Permai (Director of MCCC Bank), Dr. Edward L. Nazreth, Mrs. Juliana Vegas, Mr.HM Pernal, Mr. Vincy Quadras (Former President of Dalgado Konkani Academy), Mr. Joe Quadras Santhekatte. Fr. Alvin Serrao, Mr. H. R. Alva, Mrs. Concepta Fernandes Alva, Mrs. Violet J. Pereira, Mr. Suvrat Bhobe, Mr. Macha Milar, Mrs. Mariette Rasquinha, Mr. David D’Souza Ajekar, Mr. John Permannur, Mr. Wilfred Lobo Padil were the guests. Assisted by Mrs. Priya Sequeira Ferar, Mrs. Jessie Lobo Kulshekar.

Valley Quadras Ajekar expressed his gratitude.