Ashok Gehlot remembers Netaji as former Cong president on his birth anniversary

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a former president of the Indian National Congress and one of the tallest leaders of India’s freedom struggle.

“On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of the Indian National Congress and a towering figure of the freedom struggle, we pay him our heartfelt tributes,” he added.

In a statement, Gehlot said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, along with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, infused new energy into the country’s youth and strongly championed the demand for complete independence from British rule.

“Netaji was a symbol of fearlessness, courage, and unwavering determination. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation,” Gehlot said.

The former CM added that Bose’s sacrifice and patriotism would continue to inspire generations of Indians and remain a guiding force for the country. His sacrifice and patriotism will forever inspire us, Gehlot said further.

Bose’s birth anniversary is celebrated across India on Friday. The day is also celebrated as Prakram Day.

A pivotal Indian freedom fighter, his birth anniversary is celebrated to commemorate his “indomitable spirit” and selfless service, inspiring Indians, especially the youth, with his bravery, patriotism, and dedication to the nation’s liberation.

The day promotes values like courage, resilience, and unity, encouraging citizens to contribute to nation-building with fortitude, much like Netaji did against adversity.

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Bose was a brilliant student, earning a degree from the University of Calcutta and later going to England to prepare for the Indian Civil Services (ICS). However, his passion for India’s freedom led him to abandon his ICS aspirations and join the Indian National Congress.

Bose quickly rose through the ranks of the INC, becoming known for his radical views and his advocacy for complete independence from British rule, as opposed to the more moderate approach favoured by some leaders. He was elected as the President of the INC in 1938 and 1939 but resigned due to differences with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders over their non-violent approach.