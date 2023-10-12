Ashok Gehlot violating code of conduct: BJP

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of violating the code of conduct.

Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi said that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is using government staff even in political meetings.

“Election Commission has given direct instructions that no minister can use government staff for political work,” he said.

Chaturvedi said that on October 10, the Chief Minister along with his secretary Kuldeep Ranka went to hold a political meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

“The presence of an administrative officer in a political meeting of a party can influence the elections,” he said.

Chaturvedi has also demanded that the photographs of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should be removed from the electricity bills, guarantee cards and the land pattas currently being issued.

“The way the government machinery is doing the work of publicity for Congress and in such a situation, the photo of the Chief Minister should be removed from everywhere,” he said.

He said that with the announcement of election dates on October 9, the code of conduct was imposed in the state.

“In the last 48 hours, more than 500 complaints of violation of code of conduct have been registered in the state. Out of these, the Returning Officer has found 134 correct whereas, 115 have been rejected. Maximum 79 complaints have come with reference to Jaipur district,” he said.