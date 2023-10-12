World Sloth Bear Day Celebrated at Bannerghatta, Wildlife SOS Focuses on Conservation Research

Marking the occasion of World Sloth Bear Day today, conservation organisation Wildlife SOS released its research compendium consisting of landmark studies conducted on wildlife conservation for the year 2022-23. The compendium was released in the presence of Shri A K Singh, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka and B K Singh, retd. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Karnataka, in Bannerghatta National Park near Bangalore.

The compendium consists of critical studies on sloth bears conducted by Wildlife SOS in the past year. Some of the topics include the radio collaring of sloth bears in Daroji and Gudekote, sloth bear attacks in the Deccan plateau, and research on veterinary medicine with regard to sloth bears in rescued care.

Other important research consists of human-elephant conflict mitigation in Chhattisgarh, management of elephants in rescued care, inclusion of human-consumed food and inorganic waste in the diet of Himalayan Brown bears, and Asiatic black bear encounters in the Kashmir valley, to name a few.

Shri A K Singh, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka said, “Wildlife SOS has been working outstandingly for the past decade. The organisation has collected valuable data on sloth bears and translated them into scientific studies. Wildlife SOS has also done a remarkable job in operating a world-class rescue centre where they have maintained high-quality enclosures, sanitary practices, hygiene and food for the animals”

B K Singh, retd. PCCF, Karnataka remarked, “Sloth bears are an immensely important species and they play an important role in the larger ecology and nature. That is why sloth bear conservation is significant and Wildlife SOS has been instrumental in protecting these bears through their research on wild bears, and also through their rescue centre.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS expressed, “It is a proud moment for us to release the compendium with so much focus on bear research. World Sloth Bear Day highlights how much work still needs to be done in terms of research and awareness. We hope that Wildlife SOS’ overall research efforts will further strengthen conservation in the coming years.”

Dr A. Sha Arun, Director- Research & Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS said, “This compendium is yet another successful addition to our organisation’s efforts in conserving wildlife. We aim to maintain a balance between biological field studies and veterinary research.”

Wildlife SOS (WSOS) is a non-profit charity established in 1998 with the primary objective of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress across India. We actively run wildlife and nature protection projects to promote conservation and combat poaching and illegal wildlife trade. We work in partnership with the Government and indigenous communities to create sustainable, alternative livelihoods for erstwhile poacher communities.