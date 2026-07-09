Ask Karnataka CM about my cabinet berth, says ex-Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi: Former Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday expressed confidence that Belagavi district would secure two additional berths in the State Cabinet, citing the district’s size and the Congress party’s strong electoral performance.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Hebbalkar said the district, one of the largest in Karnataka, deserves greater representation in the Cabinet. She pointed out that 11 Congress MLAs were elected from Belagavi district in the recent Assembly elections.

When asked whether she expected to be inducted into the Cabinet, Hebbalkar declined to comment directly and asked the media to pose the question to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is widely regarded as her political mentor.

Defending the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which she oversaw as the Minister for Women and Child Development in the previous state government, Hebbalkar said the initiative was aimed at making women financially self-reliant and had received widespread appreciation.

She alleged that despite the BJP and the NDA criticising the scheme and levelling allegations of a Rs 5,000 crore misuse, the programme had been praised by Central agencies for promoting women’s empowerment. She further claimed that the Karnataka model had inspired similar welfare initiatives in other parts of the country and accused the Opposition of attempting to discredit a successful programme.

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and several Cabinet colleagues arrived in Belagavi in the morning. Shivakumar is scheduled to chair a review meeting and is expected to assess the flood situation in the Belagavi region following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the Western Ghats. This is his first visit to Belagavi after assuming office as Chief Minister.

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi and other Congress leaders received the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister upon their arrival.

Senior Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, who represents the Ramdurg Assembly constituency in Belagavi district, also expressed hope of being inducted into the Cabinet. Responding to a question about being considered close to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the three-time MLA said that not only he, but Chief Minister Shivakumar too, shared a close association with the former Chief Minister.

More than a month after Shivakumar assumed office, the State Cabinet continues to function with only 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Party sources said the Congress high command and Shivakumar are proceeding cautiously with the Cabinet expansion, as filling the remaining 20 ministerial berths is expected to disappoint several senior leaders and aspirants. The Opposition has repeatedly criticised the government over the delay in expanding the Cabinet.