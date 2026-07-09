Six friends killed, 4 critical in head-on cruiser-truck collision in Karnataka’s Karwar

Karwar: At least six people, all of them friends, were killed and four others were critically injured after a Cruiser collided head-on with a truck at Balagar in the Arabail Ghat section of Yellapura taluk in Karnataka’s Karwar district on Thursday.

The victims, all residents of Dharwad, were travelling to Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru on a tour when the accident occurred. According to the police, the group, including the driver, worked as part-time delivery executives for Swiggy and had left Dharwad on Wednesday night for the trip.

Police said the truck, which was travelling from Yellapura towards Ankola, rammed into the Cruiser near Balagar. The impact of the collision was so severe that the passenger vehicle was completely mangled, killing six occupants on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj (48), Abhisheik Eshwar (28), Akshay Mallannanvar (26), Abhishek Mallesh Mudabavi (26), Sanjeeva, and Sanjaya Angadi (30).

The injured, identified as Shivaraj Durgappa Madival, Manjunath Ashok Chulaki, Sachin, and Channabasayya Basalingaiah Sampagaon, were rescued by local residents and rushed to a nearby hospital. All four are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and their condition is stated to be critical.

The Yellapura police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

It can be recalled that on February 13, seven people, including six school and college students, were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving an SUV in the early hours of Friday near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to the police, six occupants of the SUV and a motorcycle rider died on the spot. They said the motorcycle rider was identified as Gagan, 26, who was returning home after completing his night shift at a private company.

On July 8, in a heart-wrenching accident, a three-year-old boy was killed, and his 25-year-old mother was critically injured after the two-wheeler she was riding rammed a goods auto from behind near the MRPL petrol bunk on the Attibele-Sarjapur Road between 10.45 a.m. The boy was identified as Iza Adil; his mother was Shaheeba.



