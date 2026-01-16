Assam aims to generate 3,500 MW of solar energy by 2030: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Eyeing a big push into the renewable energy sector, the Assam government aims to generate at least 3,500 MW of solar power during the next five years.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ambitious target of achieving 3,500 MW of solar power capacity by 2030 underlined the government’s strong push towards clean, renewable and sustainable energy.

He said that solar power will play a central role in meeting the state’s future energy needs while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He said the target reflects Assam’s commitment to align with India’s national climate goals and transition towards a low-carbon economy.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to scale up solar generation, including utility-scale solar parks, rooftop solar installations and decentralised solar solutions for rural and remote areas.

He said Assam’s geographical potential, coupled with improved policy support, places the state in a favourable position to rapidly expand its solar footprint.

CM Sarma said the government is encouraging large-scale investments in solar projects through investor-friendly policies, streamlined approvals and improved grid infrastructure.

He added that public sector undertakings, private developers and central agencies are being actively engaged to accelerate capacity addition across districts.

A major focus area, he said, is the promotion of rooftop solar systems on government buildings, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

These initiatives are expected to reduce power costs for public infrastructure while also demonstrating the viability of clean energy solutions at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister said solar energy expansion will also generate employment opportunities, particularly for local youth, technicians and entrepreneurs involved in installation, maintenance and allied services.

He added that the push for renewables complements Assam’s broader goals of economic growth, environmental protection and energy security.

Officials said the Assam government is also exploring hybrid renewable models, integrating solar with other clean energy sources, while strengthening transmission and distribution networks to support higher renewable penetration.

He said the state’s solar mission is not just about megawatts but about building a resilient and future-ready energy system.

“With a clear target of 3,500 MW by 2030, Assam is determined to emerge as a leading renewable energy state in the Northeast,” he said, adding that the transition will benefit both present and future generations.