Assam Cabinet approves key decisions on industrial growth, land rights to indigenous people

Guwahati: In a series of significant policy decisions aimed at promoting inclusive development and administrative reform, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a number of measures covering industrial expansion, land rights for indigenous families, teacher welfare, and empowerment of ethnic communities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Cabinet has given its nod to enhance the project cost of the 500 TPD Methanol and 200 TPD Formalin project of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd to Rs 2,267.22 crore.

The move is expected to boost industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the state’s petrochemical infrastructure.

In a major step towards securing the rights of indigenous landless families, the Cabinet approved 224 proposals under Mission Basundhara 2.0 for the allotment of land pattas.

The initiative is aimed at resolving long-standing land issues and ensuring equitable access to land resources among indigenous communities.

Focusing on the education sector, the Cabinet cleared the amendment of The Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers’ (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will soon be placed before the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The amendment seeks to provide a structured framework for teacher transfers and regularisation. Once implemented, the new policy will enable nearly 12,000 contractual teachers serving under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to apply for regularisation, a move expected to bring greater job security and administrative efficiency.

To promote the welfare of the Moran and Matak communities, the Cabinet approved the placement of the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in the forthcoming Assembly session.

The move is part of the government’s continued commitment to empower indigenous communities through greater administrative and developmental autonomy.

In a historic development, the Cabinet also approved the tabling of the long-awaited Tiwari Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie Massacre in the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The report, which has remained unpublished for decades, is expected to shed light on one of the most tragic episodes in Assam’s history. The decisions reflect the government’s continued focus on industrial growth, social justice, and inclusive governance, the Chief Minister said.