President Murmu hails St. Thomas College’s 75-year legacy of learning and social justice

Kottayam: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded St. Thomas College, Palai, for its 75-year-long contribution to Kerala’s higher education and social transformation, describing the institution as a workshop where “destinies are shaped.”

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations, the President commended the college’s emphasis on holistic learning, sustainability, and inclusivity.

“With its focus on intellectual pursuits guided by a moral compass, this college promotes the sanctity of life, the light of wisdom, and love for humanity — values that are universal and eternal,” she said, referring to the college emblem that bears the Latin words for “Life, Light and Love.”

Highlighting Kerala’s strong educational traditions, the President recalled the social reform movements that originated in Kottayam, including the historic Vaikom Satyagraha.

She also paid tribute to literacy pioneers such as P.N. Panicker, whose “Vayichu Valaruga” (Read and Grow) message inspired Kerala’s celebrated library movement.

“The power of literacy, education and knowledge has made Kerala a leader in human development,” she observed.

The President urged students to take inspiration from the region’s illustrious legacy, from the establishment of India’s early printing presses in Kottayam to the achievements of eminent alumni of St. Thomas College, including former Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan and volleyball legend Jimmy George.

Referring to her earlier visit to Thiruvananthapuram, where she unveiled a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan, the President said his life exemplified “the democratic spirit of India” and the transformative power of education.

Situated on the banks of the Meenachil River, St. Thomas College, she said, has contributed significantly to Kerala’s knowledge ecosystem by providing quality education to students from rural backgrounds.

“As the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, I am confident this institution will continue to light the path to an equitable and enlightened society,” the President said.

President Murmu has been in the state for the past three days. She will spend Thursday at the famed Kumarakom tourist destination and will return to Delhi on Friday.