Assam CM says Congress MP, wife have Pak links

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday continued his indirect attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accusing him and his wife of links with Pakistan’s ISI.

In an elaborated post of X, CM Sarma, while not naming the Lok Sabha member from Assam, narrated events to establish his claim.

He wrote in the post, “In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr. Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Notably, this MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, raising questions about the intent behind his engagement.”

CM Sarma said this visit occurred despite India’s official protest against the Pakistani High Commission’s interference in internal matters, particularly its involvement with the Hurriyat Conference. “Ignoring these concerns, the MP took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials,” he said.

The Assam CM said in the post that soon after the meet, the leader’s “startup published an article in The Hindu criticizing the Border Security Force’s handling of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. A closer examination of his parliamentary questions revealed a growing focus on sensitive defense matters, including inquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India’s arms factories, aeronautical defense, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches—marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest.”

CM Sarma said in the post that all this happened after his marriage to a British citizen. “Interestingly, these developments occurred immediately after his marriage to a British citizen with a professional background that raises further questions. Before their marriage, she had worked for an American senator known for close ties with the Pakistani establishment and later spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organization widely believed to be a front for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The timing of these events adds another layer of intrigue to the MP’s evolving political stance and actions,” CM Sarma post claims.

On Wednesday, CM Sarma first raised the issue in his post. “Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years. Additionally, participation in a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize national security are grave concerns that cannot be ignored,” the CM wrote in his post.

CM Sarma has demanded accountability on this issue. “At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth.”

He also said that sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros’ ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. “Hopefully, the truth will emerge in due course,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday launched an offensive against Congress MP, raising questions about his wife’s foreign citizenship and her having worked in Pakistan in the past.

While indirectly referring to Gaurav’s wife Elizabeth Gogoi — who is originally from the UK and works in climate policy — CM Sarma posted on X on Wednesday morning that Indian Foreign Services officers require permission from the Union government to marry foreigners and commit to their spouses acquiring Indian citizenship. “During my interactions with an IFS officer in Singapore, I learned that officers in the Indian Foreign Service cannot marry a foreign national without prior permission from the Government of India. Moreover, even when permission is granted, it comes with the condition that the spouse must acquire Indian citizenship within six months. Interestingly, this rule does not apply to our lawmakers. However, allowing a foreign spouse of a lawmaker to retain foreign citizenship for 12 years is far too long. Loyalty to the nation must always take precedence over all other considerations.”