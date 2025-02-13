Sand lorry overturns near bus stop in TN’s Salem, four rescued

Chennai: At least four people were trapped under the sand when a lorry overturned in Kondaiyampalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred when the lorry, travelling from Kengavalli to Thammampatti, lost control and overturned at a bus stop. The victims — Selvi, Thangal, Thangammal, and Kala — were rescued by revenue officials with assistance from the fire department. They were immediately rushed to Arthur Government Hospital in Salem for treatment.

The lorry driver, Honest Raj from Kadambur, fled the scene. The Kengavalli police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, including the cause of the accident. A search is underway for the driver.

Tamil Nadu has recorded a significant reduction in fatal road accidents. Compared to the previous year, the number of road accident deaths decreased by 273 in 2024. Authorities attribute this decline to corrective measures at accident-prone zones (Black Spots), stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and intensive action against drunken driving.

State Police Chief Sankar Jiwal recently stated that despite the increasing human and vehicular numbers, as well as the expansion of road networks, the Tamil Nadu Police have undertaken several impactful initiatives to enhance road safety. In 2023, Tamil Nadu reported 18,347 deaths in 17,526 road accidents.

In 2024, these numbers declined to 18,074 deaths in 17,282 accidents. A study of 2023’s fatal accident cases revealed that driver error was responsible for 16,800 out of 17,526 incidents. To reduce accidents, the Highway Patrol Mobile Application has been extensively used to raise awareness and enforce road safety rules. Additionally, police conducted a field survey to identify 6,165 Black Spots, assessing ground conditions based on vehicle density, traffic environment, and accident history.

In collaboration with the State Highways Department, safety engineering measures were implemented, including speed reduction at 3,165 locations. Most cities and districts in Tamil Nadu have since reported a decline in road accidents. Life-Saving Interventions Highway patrol vehicles have played a crucial role in saving lives, rescuing 12,629 critically injured accident victims and ensuring they received medical attention within the Golden Hour.

Apart from enforcing traffic laws to deter reckless driving, authorities have conducted thousands of awareness programmes to educate the public on responsible road use.