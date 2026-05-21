Assam Speaker vows to work with trust of treasury, Opposition benches

Guwahati: The newly elected Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjit Kumar Das, on Thursday said he would conduct the proceedings of the Assam Legislative Assembly by taking all members, including Opposition legislators, into confidence and ensuring that the aspirations and concerns of the people are reflected effectively in the House.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly for the second time, Das said maintaining neutrality and functioning with a humanitarian and democratic approach would remain his priority.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of the Council of Ministers had always looked at public issues with sympathy and responsibility, and he would continue to uphold the same spirit while presiding over the Assembly.

“We will work by taking all Opposition MLAs into confidence. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam must find proper expression in the Assembly,” Das said.

He further added that all issues concerning the people would be viewed with a humanitarian perspective in the coming days.

Das also reflected on his long association with the media fraternity before entering active politics.

Recalling his earlier professional experience at North East Media Corporation (NEMC), he said interacting with journalists and addressing the media was never difficult for him because of his background in journalism.

“I have worked with NEMC earlier and have been closely associated with the media. So, speaking to journalists is never difficult for me,” he said.

The Speaker noted that whenever he addresses public meetings, he fondly remembers and acknowledges his former journalist colleagues because of the important role played by the media in strengthening democracy.

According to Das, the media serves as one of the essential pillars of democracy alongside the legislature and the executive, and without the press it would not be possible to communicate government initiatives and public issues effectively to society.

“The media continuously carries democratic discourse forward. Without the media, we cannot reach people with what we do or what needs to be done,” he said.

Das also reiterated his commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly and maintaining the dignity and democratic traditions of the House during his tenure as Speaker.