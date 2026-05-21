Police arrested Bandi Sanjay’s son, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that police had arrested Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, in a Pocso case.

Replying to queries at a press conference, the Chief Minister said that he believes what the police said.

Bandi Sanjay has been claiming that he handed over his son to the police to cooperate in the investigation.

This is contrary to the statement by Cyberabad police that they arrested Bhageerath.

“If Bandi Sanjay wanted to hand over his son to the police, he could have called police to his home,” the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy also remarked that BRS leaders are behaving like sadists, acting as if they have achieved some great victory in this POCSO case.

He alleged that BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) and other BRS leaders are playing politics over the case.

“KTR and Bandi Sanjay have some sort of dispute, and KTR is attempting to settle the score by dragging children into it,” he said.

“If you wish to engage in politics, you should aim to defeat your opponents in elections; do not resort to such degrading behaviour,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said police were proceeding in the POCSO case as per the procedure.

“Even when drugs were discovered at the farmhouse belonging to KTR’s brother-in-law, we issued a notice and conducted an inquiry. In the case of Bandi Bhageerath as well, we have issued notices and are currently conducting an inquiry,” he said. The police are strictly adhering to established procedures in their handling of this POCSO case, the CM added.

The Chief Minister also said that 80 per cent of the paddy procurement process in the state has been completed.

He said the government will complete the remaining process.

He alleged that with regard to farmers, the BRS is attempting to engage in politics over dead bodies.

“Is it really necessary to stoop so low merely for the sake of politics?” he asked.

“If the opposition truly possesses sincerity regarding the welfare of farmers, they should offer constructive suggestions and advice to the government.”

The Chief Minister welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the caste census. “We consider it an honour that the Supreme Court has upheld the decision taken by Telangana. In Telangana, we conducted a caste census alongside the general census and placed all the details before the public. Telangana has emerged as a guiding light for the nation in the matter of including a caste census within the general census,” he said.

He demanded that the PM Narendra Modi government immediately incorporate a caste census into the general census and ensure a rightful place for weaker sections in all spheres.