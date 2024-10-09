Pejawar and Subaramanya Swamiji Inugurate ‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square’ in Udupi

Udupi: Ocean Pearl Hotel, which has succeeded in providing excellent service to its customers, inaugurated its second Hotel ‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square’, located at Mandavi Times Square Mall, Udupi on October 9.

Sri Vishwa Prasannateertha Swamiji of Peajwar Math and Sri Vidyaprasannateertha Swamiji of Kukke Subaramanya Math inaugurated the New Hotel and graced the occasion.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Manipal media Network’s Sathish U Pai, Jayaram Banan, Glen Dais, Jason Dais, Roshan Banan, Shivakumar, Prashanth Acharya, Girish and others were present.

The hotel strategically located in the heart of Udupi City next to bustling Times Square Mall is now sure to be a premier destination for business & leisure travellers.

Adding to the grandeur, luxury and modern sophistications to enhance comfort, the hotel boasts of sprawling, magnificent banquet halls including the grand ‘The Pacific 1 Hall’ which can cater to nearly 2000 guests perfectly suitable for weddings, large business conferences and grand celebrations.

‘The Pacific 2 Hall’ is ideal for mini sized gatherings which can accommodate approximately 250 guests. Apart from this, the hotel has 67 luxurious rooms including deluxe rooms, club suites, presidential and family suites all designed to enhance comfort levels and ease for both business and leisure travellers.

The ‘Coral’ fine dine restaurant caters to the dining options of the guests, sure to provide delightful treats with its exquisite cuisines. The menu here includes North and South Indian, Continetal and Chinese’s dishes to go with the local delicacies. The ‘Jazz Sports Bar’ offers premium beverages to enjoy whilst watching live sports action. The ‘Jazz Executive Lounge’ offers an unwinding sophisticated ambience to relax with a swimming pool for a refreshing experience. Esteemed customers can also avail of the gym, fitness center and business lounge facilities

Further, because of its locational advantage in Udupi, guests can easily visit holy places of worship like the temple of Lord Sri Krishna and other famous tourists attractions during their stay at the hotel.



