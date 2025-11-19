Atalji’s name itself an inspiring force: BJP at event marking his centenary celebrations

Mangaluru: The BJP on Wednesday hailed senior party leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an inspiring force at an event organised as part of his centenary celebrations.

Speaking at the grand district-level programme ‘Atal Virasat’, organised in Puttur, BJP MLA B. Y. Vijayendra, said, “The very name Atalji is an inspiring force; he was a poet at heart and a writer. Atalji was an ‘Ajatashatru’ (one without enemies) and a true patriot. It is our pride and inspiration that we are workers of the BJP built by Atalji.”

The Karnataka BJP chief recalled that Vajpayee had visited Karnataka and the Mangaluru region several times and recognised the organisational strength of the workers here.

He also quoted Vajpayee’s statement that Karnataka would become the BJP’s gateway to South India.

Vijayendra also noted that Atalji always treated even ordinary party workers with respect.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win Puttur in the 2028 Assembly polls.

Criticising the Congress-led government, he said it came to power by making “false promises”, and now its governance has “pushed the poor, farmers, and sugarcane growers into distress”.

He accused Congress of having forgotten the poor and the farmers and said Hindu workers were being targeted. He called upon everyone to resolve to uproot the anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-Hindu Congress party.

Former State President Nalin Kumar Kateel recalled that Atalji made India a debt-free nation during his tenure. He credited him for the ‘Kargil Vijayotsav’.

He stated that Atalji contributed immensely to national development through good governance, the Pokhran nuclear tests, and schemes such as the midday meal for schoolchildren.

Kateel added that Atalji dispelled the notion that the BJP was anti-Muslim or anti-Christian.

Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda recalled that Vajpayee had campaigned in Sullia, Belthangady, and Puttur during the 1991 elections.

He fondly remembered Atalji saying he should not be made to sit where he could not reach the workers.

Gowda also described Atalji as a leader with vision, thoughtful planning, and successful execution.



