‘Attack on freedom of expression’: LoP Ashoka on Hate Speech Bill

Belagavi: Taking strong objection to the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, moved by the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said on Thursday that bringing such legislation amounts to an attack on freedom of expression.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Ashoka said the government had granted itself sweeping powers under the new Bill to block any content at any point in time. “All principles of law have been thrown to the winds. The offence is non-bailable, and persons will be sent to jail directly,” he said.

“What can be expected from people who imposed the Emergency in the country?” Ashoka asked.

“In my opinion, even 75 years after Independence, no legal expert has ever thought of bringing such a law. I wonder why Home Minister G. Parameshwara got this ill-conceived — sorry, well-conceived — idea,” he said sarcastically.

“We thought Parameshwara was a man of compassion. This move is heartbreaking. The proposed Bill will turn police officers into Hitlers. They will become Hitlers, 100 per cent. Words like ‘mental torture’ are used, but no one knows what constitutes mental torture. ‘Feelings of hatred’ is another vague term. There are many such ambiguous words in this Bill,” Ashoka pointed out.

He said the Bill was a complete violation of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. “It even refers to drawings. No one can draw cartoons anymore. Newspapers that have published cartoons for 75 years will no longer be able to do so,” he said.

“They have also included news reports. If the media publish articles on corruption, they would need to obtain bail in advance, or else they will be arrested. If one person makes a statement, a case can be filed against the entire organisation. If a son commits murder, can his parents be jailed? What kind of law is this?” Ashoka asked.

Questioning the intent behind the legislation, he said that by giving such powers to the police, the government was allowing them to act arbitrarily. “Corruption is already rampant, and now you are empowering them with even more authority,” he objected.

Referring to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act brought by the Centre, Ashoka said there were already provisions to deal with such issues, with punishments prescribed.

“The BNS Act provides for up to five years’ imprisonment with a fine for inciting violence at religious places or gatherings,” he noted.

“In my opinion, this Bill is a weapon to pursue political vendetta. The Congress at the Centre is protesting, claiming its liberties are being taken away. What are you doing here? You are bringing laws similar to those during the Emergency. From now on, media persons should be prepared to go to jail, and we will stand with you,” he said.

“Ultimately, this is vote-bank politics. To please certain sections, people will be jailed. Under this law, a person would have undergone punishment even if he is later found innocent,” he added.

Ashoka further alleged that the government had resorted to poor translations, using words that do not even exist in Kannada. “You will lose all dignity and honour by doing this,” he said.

He pointed out that Sections 196, 299 and 353 of the BNS Act already deal with hate speech.

“By bringing a new law, they are targeting the media and the Opposition. This is not good. This law will eventually become a weapon in the hands of ruling governments in the future,” he warned.

Ashoka also criticised the Home Minister for not filling even 50 per cent of vacant posts in the police department. “Wherever protests or dramas are staged, police personnel have to be deployed. This law is only about targeting people, and it will come back to haunt you,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara made his statement while explaining the Bill in the Legislative Assembly after the House passed it. He said he believes the legislation will bring significant change in society.

The punishment for hate crimes prescribed in the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, has been reduced from 10 years to seven years for repeat offences, following criticism.