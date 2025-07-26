Attempted Theft Foiled at Kadiyali Temple; One Thief Collapses, Both Apprehended

Udupi: An attempted burglary at the Kadialu Mahishamardini Temple was thwarted early Saturday morning, following swift action by the temple’s security personnel and vigilant local devotees. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM when miscreants breached the main entrance gate lock in a brazen attempt to commit theft.

The temple’s security guard, alert to the unfolding intrusion, immediately raised an alarm. The thieves, confronted by the guard, reportedly brandished a knife and attempted to escape. The guard’s timely alert prompted a rapid response, with local devotees converging on the temple grounds.

Review of CCTV footage revealed that two individuals had entered the premises. The footage allowed the devotees to ascertain the thieves’ escape route, initiating an immediate search operation. The pursuit led to the apprehension of both suspects near the Kadiyali petrol pump.

During the attempted escape, one of the thieves reportedly collapsed, losing consciousness. The second thief, attending to his fallen accomplice, was apprehended by the pursuing locals. Demonstrating remarkable composure, the locals provided first aid to the unconscious suspect, even returning the iron tools used in the attempted theft, ostensibly to minimize any potential panic or suspicion during the administration of medical assistance.

Social worker Nityananda Olakadu, upon receiving the news of the incident, arrived at the scene and assisted in transporting the unconscious suspect to the Ajjarkad District Government Hospital for medical attention. The second suspect was subsequently handed over to the Udupi police by the residents.

Preliminary information indicates that the individuals involved in the attempted burglary are believed to be from Kerala. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to ascertain additional details regarding their identities and motives. The Udupi police have confirmed that a full investigation is underway to determine the extent of the planned theft and to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.