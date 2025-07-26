Festal Blessing and Inauguration Mark Celebrations at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangalore: The spirit of faith and family resonated powerfully at the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on 26 July 2025, as the institution celebrated the Feast of Saints Joachim and Anne—the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the patron saints of FMCI. This feast, observed across the Catholic diocese, holds a special place in the heart of FMCI, which continues to uphold the enduring values of compassion, care, and service to humanity.

This year’s festal celebration was marked by a solemn Eucharistic Mass with the main celebrant Very Rev. Dr Rajesh Melwin Rosario, Rector of St Joseph’s Inter-diocesan Seminary, Jeppu, concelebrated by the priests in the management. In his homily, he beautifully drew parallels between the wisdom of grandparents and the ethos of FMCI—where knowledge, empathy, and a healing mission are passed down through generations of caregivers, bringing solace to suffering humanity under the mercy of Christ.

As part of the festivities, a landmark event was the blessing and inauguration of new departmental spaces on the second floor of the Oncology Block, including Medical and Surgical Oncology units, a dedicated Ophthalmology Operation Theatre, and a new patient ward. The solemn blessing was led by His Lordship Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI, accompanied by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, along with the Governing Board and Management Committee members.

Bishop Dr Saldanha invoked divine blessings upon the new facilities and blessed the entire expanse of the oncology block with holy water, marking a new milestone in FMCI’s continued journey of healing and hope.

A short Thanksgiving ceremony followed the inauguration. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his welcome address, reflected on the Lord’s abundant grace upon FMCI and dedicated the newly inaugurated spaces to the care of the poor and suffering. He recalled with gratitude the vision of former Director Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and outgoing Administrator Fr Ajith B. Menezes, whose leadership paved the way for the conceptualization and realization of this expansion. Quoting St. John Paul II, Fr. Lobo likened the generosity and wisdom of Saints Joachim and Anne to the institution’s enduring mission of selfless service.

As a gesture of appreciation, the contractors and workers who tirelessly contributed to the construction were felicitated by the Bishop and the Director. Special acknowledgement was given to Mr Michael Pereira and Mr Ronald Crasta of the FMCI Maintenance Department for their dedication and hands-on involvement throughout the project.

Dr. Rohan Gatty, Professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, delivered the vote of thanks, praising the FMCI administration for not merely fulfilling expectations but exceeding them. “We requested comfort, but we were provided luxury,” he remarked, describing the new facility as a minimalistic architectural marvel that stands gracefully within the walls of a historic institution.

Dr. Saritha Lobo, Professor and Head of Ophthalmology, efficiently compeered the event, while the inauguration logistics were ably managed by Fr. Rohan Dias and Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer, FMCI.

This day also highlighted FMCI’s continuous pursuit of excellence in healthcare infrastructure, while staying rooted in its charitable mission. With state-of-the-art facilities, including one of the region’s largest ICUs, Burn ICUs, and Pediatric ICUs, FMCI stands as a beacon of compassionate care for the marginalized and the needy.

As part of the festal tradition, FMCI hosted a grand breakfast for its over 11,000 staff, faculty, students, and nurses at the Kankanady, Thumbay, and Deralakatte campuses, serving a delicious spread of idlis, vada, plantain, and sheera, accompanied by coffee and tea. Later in the day, a luncheon was arranged for the Governing Board, Management Committee, Advisory Council, and Heads of Departments, fostering fellowship and gratitude.

This annual festal day is more than a celebration—it is a reaffirmation of the core values of fraternity, unity, and service that define FMCI. It brings together people from all walks of life—transcending caste, creed, and hierarchy—reminding everyone that their shared mission is to serve humanity through faith and healing.



