Attur St Lawrence Basilica Set to Celebrate Annual Feast from Jan 21-26

Karkala: The annual feast of St Lawrence Basilica will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 January 2024 said Fr Alban D’Souza Director of the Basilica.

He was speaking at a press meeting held at the Basilica office on Saturday, January 13. All preparations for the great event have been completed. We fondly hope and pray that all the devotees arriving at the Basilica experience mental peace and spiritual contentment. The feast will commence on Sunday, the 21st, at 7:30 a.m. with the Holy Mass of Confraternity. On 26th January, there will be special masses and prayers for children and sick people.

About 45 Masses in Konkani and 3 Masses in Kannada will be offered on the days of the feast. The Bishops from Udupi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Belthangadi and Puttur Dioceses will offer Masses during the festival.

In view of the security of the devotees, 64 CC cameras have already been installed in the Basilica and around the campus. The pilgrims can light candles and offerings on the eastern side of the Basilica.

A facility for Confessions for Catholic Christians has been created on the western side where the Miraculous Statue has been installed. The old church has been reserved only for personal prayer. The devotees may submit their offerings, candles, etc. on the eastern side of the old church. Holy water and Flowers (Jala Prasada and Pushpa Prasada) will be distributed to them at the same location. The Miraculous Spring has been reconstructed to visit the ‘Pushkarini’ safely. Pure and cool water for drinking will be provided to the devotees on the campus.

40 new and modern washrooms have been built adjacent to the Police Service Centre and 20 near the Presbytery during the current year. Commodes have been provided for the use of the physically disabled and senior citizens.

Police officers and security personnel will be looking after the law and order in and around the campus. Bomb-defusing squad and reserve police will take care of the safety of the pilgrims.

The vehicle parking arrangements for the pilgrims are being looked after by experienced Home Guards and associated personnel. To avoid the rush for those arriving through the Kabettu entrance, a facility to come from Pulkeri through Doopadakatte as close to the Basilica is provided. A separate parking place for two-wheelers has also been provided.

Spacious Parking Slots for those who arrive through Doopadakatte, as well as Kabettu, have been arranged. The owners and drivers of the vehicles are requested to cooperate with the organisers.

Those who hold Vehicle Passes are requested to arrive through the Kabettu – Attur Convent route only. Vehicles with Passes and those parked on the Parpale Hill shall not return by the same route. They should move forward through the one-way road to the Karkala-Padubidri road.

Candles shall be sold in the official stall of the Basilica only. Given the safety and convenience of the pilgrims, the unauthorised sale of candles on the campus is prohibited.

The announcements and services will be broadcast on the public address system from Doopadakatte to Chetanahalli.

Fr Larry Pinto, assistant parish Priest; Fr Roman Mascharenhas, Spiritual Director; Santhosh D’Silva, Vice president of the Basilica; officer bearers Ronald Noronha, Vandish Mathais, Prakash Pinto, Rithesh Pinto and Roshan Salis were present during the press meet.



