A Mesmerizing Symphony! Musical Performance by the Japanese Band at St Joseph School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” A musical performance was organized for the students of Classes 6 to 8. Ms Chiyo Kaiga and Mr Kackey Dabigtree put forth harmonious melodies that echoed through the auditorium creating an unforgettable musical experience. The performance was organized by Arun Sevag and sponsored by C J Babu, the alumni president of St Joseph’s High School. The dignitaries present were Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida, Principal, St Joseph’s School, Sr Sheena, Vice Principal, St Joseph’s School, Rev Fr Cyril Menezes, Principal, SJIHS.

The students were captivated from the first note to the last, erupting into spontaneous applause after each performance. The performers marvelled the students by playing music using plants. They wrapped up the performance by seamlessly integrating the realms of art and nature. The performance served as a reminder on how music unites diversity and the importance of conserving our nature.