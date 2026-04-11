Australia acts against anti-Semitic hate preachers — Will others follow suit?

Dhaka: At a time when antisemitism is resurging across continents — manifesting in rhetoric, violence, and organised incitement — the response of democratic governments remains uneven and, at times, troublingly inconsistent. While some nations continue to permit the entry and public amplification of extremist clerics, others are beginning to recognise the dangers posed by such figures. Australia’s recent actions against foreign preachers accused of spreading anti-Jewish hatred offer a notable example of the latter — and raise urgent questions about global standards in confronting hate.

For years, Islamist preachers have operated across Western societies through conferences, religious gatherings, and diaspora networks, often using these platforms to promote hostility toward Jews, Israel, and non-Muslim communities more broadly. These messages — frequently framed as theological or political commentary — have, in many cases, crossed into explicit antisemitic conspiracy theories and dehumanising rhetoric.

Against this backdrop, Australia has taken steps that signal a shift toward stricter scrutiny.

On April 5, Australian authorities cancelled the visa of Bangladeshi preacher Shaykh Ahmadullah over alleged antisemitic remarks, effectively preventing him from proceeding with planned speaking engagements in the country. Australia’s Department of Home Affairs is currently reviewing whether to impose a permanent ban, with a decision expected imminently.

The decision followed controversy surrounding Ahmadullah’s statements about Jewish people. In a video cited by ‘The Telegraph’, he suggested that even minor conflicts should be viewed through the lens of a supposed “Jewish conspiracy”, further alleging that Jews act as hidden orchestrators behind global unrest. Such rhetoric echoes long-standing antisemitic tropes that have historically fueled prejudice and violence.

Ahmadullah’s case is not isolated. Earlier, another Bangladeshi preacher, Mizanur Rahman Azhari, was deported from Australia midway through a nationwide speaking tour after past statements resurfaced. Azhari has described Jews as the “biggest terrorists in the world” and referred to Adolf Hitler as a “divine punishment” against them — remarks that go far beyond political criticism and enter the realm of explicit incitement and historical distortion.

Events featuring Azhari had been organised by several groups, including the Islamic Practice and Dawah Circle (IPDC). According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, Azhari — despite having previously been barred from entering the United Kingdom — had been granted a visitor visa to deliver sermons in Sydney and other major Australian cities.

Reports by ‘Daily Mail’ indicate that Azhari commands an audience of approximately 10 million followers online, underscoring the scale at which such messages can spread across borders. His Australian tour, branded as the “Legacy of Faith” series, included scheduled appearances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, reflecting a coordinated effort to engage Muslim communities across the country.

The content of Azhari’s past sermons has drawn significant concern. In a 2023 address delivered in the United States, he reportedly promoted a range of antisemitic conspiracy theories, including claims that Jews were responsible for global crisis such as the spread of AIDS. He also expressed admiration for Hitler’s actions against Jews — statements that not only distort historical reality but also risk normalising genocidal rhetoric among audiences.

Azhari is also reported to have links with Jamaat-e-Islami, an ideological offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. His international engagements have included invitations from organisations such as the Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA), where he appeared alongside figures including Nihad Awad, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Despite the controversies surrounding his views, US authorities did not revoke his visa or prevent his participation in such events.

This discrepancy in responses has not gone unnoticed. The Middle East Forum reported that Bangladeshi-American and other Bengali activists expressed concern over the decision by US border authorities to admit Azhari, allowing him to speak at an Islamist conference in Philadelphia.

UK-based activist and lawyer Mufassil Islam has similarly questioned how individuals with well-documented records of inflammatory rhetoric are permitted entry into Western countries. He has described Azhari as a “hate preacher” who has called for violence against ex-Muslims and promoted the subjugation of Jews and Christians.

Further allegations suggest that Azhari maintains close associations with Zakir Naik, an Indian Islamist figure wanted by Indian authorities in connection with terror financing — adding another layer of concern regarding networks and ideological influence.

Notably, the United Kingdom has taken a firmer stance in the past. In 2021, British MP Bob Blackman told the House of Commons that Azhari was spreading a “message of hatred against Jews and Hindus,” formally identifying him as a hate preacher. Subsequently, British authorities revoked his visa, and officials in Doha, Qatar, prevented him from boarding a flight to the UK.

Australia’s recent actions, therefore, place it among a smaller group of nations willing to act decisively when confronted with evidence of extremist rhetoric. At a time when Jewish communities worldwide are increasingly concerned about rising antisemitism—both online and offline — such measures carry significance beyond domestic policy. They signal a willingness to draw clear boundaries between freedom of expression and the promotion of hatred.

Yet the broader international picture remains uneven. Inconsistent enforcement allows individuals accused of spreading hate to move between jurisdictions, continuing to reach audiences and amplify their messages. In an era defined by digital connectivity, the consequences of such inconsistencies are magnified, as rhetoric delivered in one country can quickly resonate across continents.

For Israel and Jewish communities globally, this issue is not abstract. The normalisation of antisemitic narratives — whether framed as conspiracy theories or political grievances — has tangible consequences, contributing to an environment in which hostility can escalate into discrimination or violence.

Australia’s example raises an important question for policymakers worldwide: should the threshold for action be uniform when it comes to individuals accused of promoting hatred against identifiable groups? And if so, what mechanisms are needed to ensure that such standards are consistently applied?

Ultimately, the challenge is not only about immigration policy or border control. It is about safeguarding democratic societies from ideologies that seek to undermine coexistence by promoting division and hostility. Governments that fail to act risk allowing such narratives to take root, with long-term consequences that extend far beyond any single speech or event.

Australia has drawn a line. Whether others will follow remains an open — and increasingly urgent — question.