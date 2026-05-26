K’taka Congress crisis: Siddaramaiah at Indira Bhavan in Delhi; Shivakumar smiles at ‘next CM’ question

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Ahead of the high-voltage meeting over the speculated leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Indira Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also in Delhi, smiled when asked by media persons whether he would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala at the party office. A meeting with Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled later in the day.

Before arriving at Indira Bhavan, Siddaramaiah had breakfast at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi along with Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H.C. Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, K.J. George, and M.B. Patil, as well as senior Congress leader and Haryana in-charge B.K. Hariprasad and legal adviser Ponnanna, among other prominent leaders.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, reacting to the developments, said, “There has been confusion in the party for the past six months, and we are confident that it will be cleared soon. We have not received any call from the high command, and we have come along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The discussions have not started yet. Once the meeting is over, we will see how the discussions take shape.”

“We will also give our opinions on the post of KPCC President. We do not know whether this matter will be discussed in the meeting. The party is facing many issues, and if the leadership issue is settled, everything else will get settled automatically,” Jarkiholi stated.

He underlined that the entire party would abide by the decision of the high command.

When asked whether they planned to stay longer in Delhi, he said, “We do not know yet. Once the meeting is held, things will become clearer.”

“There is no discussion on leadership change. However, everything has now reached a final stage,” said Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad.

“I do not speak about party matters. I have no authority to comment on party affairs. As far as I know, there is no confusion in the party. Everyone comes to Delhi because it is the power centre,” Energy Minister K.J. George said while reacting to media queries in Delhi.

All eyes are on the Congress party meeting scheduled between the high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Both leaders arrived in Delhi late Monday night after being summoned by the party’s national leadership. Their respective camps are anxiously watching the developments amid rumours of a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, refrained from speculating on the outcome of the meeting or the possibility of a leadership change, saying he could not speak on what was in Rahul Gandhi’s mind.



