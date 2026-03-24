Australian Navy chief visits INS Nilgiri during Exercise Kakadu

Sydney: Royal Australian Navy (RAN) chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond was the chief guest at a reception held onboard INS Nilgiri during its deployment to Australia for Exercise Kakadu 2026, the High Commission of India, which hosted the event, stated on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, who is leading the Indian delegation at Exercise Kakadu was also present.

The event was attended by diplomatic corps, Member of New South Wales (NSW) Parliament, Chiefs of Navies and officers from other participating countries, the Indian HC stated.

Strengthening naval interoperability, cooperation and maritime understanding amongst participating navies, INS Nilgiri is on her overseas deployment to the Western Pacific during the Sea Phase I of Exercise Kakadu 2026.

On Monday, as part of Exercise Kakadu 2026, Commander of the Australian Fleet, Chris Smith, hosted the Fleet Commander’s Conference at the National Maritime Museum in Sydney.

Representatives from 19 partner nations came together to discuss maritime security, open sea lanes, and the partnerships that underpin trade, stability, and peace across the Indo‑Pacific.

According to the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Exercise Kakadu remains the RAN’s premier multinational maritime exercise, conducted biennially to strengthen maritime security cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build partnerships across the Indo‑Pacific.

Over the weekend, 31 ships from 19 nations conducted a ceremonial entry into Sydney Harbour for the 2026 Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review.

Hosted by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the review was the largest gathering of foreign warships in Sydney Harbour in more than a decade and marked 125 years of the Australian Navy’s service to the nation.

The RAN was joined by the Royal Australian Air Force in an impressive aerial display over Sydney Harbour. Following the flying display, the RAN conducted a ceremonial gun salute.

A fleet review is a long-standing naval tradition in which a reviewing officer, embarked in a reviewing ship, inspects an assembled fleet. Historically, fleet reviews occurred when a battle fleet was mobilised for war. In the modern era, they have become important commemorative milestones that bring together partner navies to demonstrate shared commitment to maritime security and international cooperation.