15-year-old Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan’s Sindh; rights group flags rising violence against minorities

Islamabad: A leading human rights group on Tuesday raised concern over the recent abduction of a 15-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan’s Sindh province — underscoring the vulnerability of minority girls in the country.

Citing family and community members, the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) stated that Miran Meghwar was allegedly kidnapped by two individuals identified as Tariq Kauri and Allah Dino Kauri from her home in Mirpurkhas, plunging her family into despair.

The rights body noted that despite a police case being registered, her whereabouts remain unknown — “a stark reminder of how fragile safety can be for minority girls in rural Sindh.”

The Meghwar family, it said, has publicly pleaded for swift action, urging police officials and civil society to treat their daughter’s disappearance with the urgency it deserves.

They said that all they want is to have Miran back — “safe, unharmed, and free”.

According to the VOPM, in Mirpurkhas, the community has rallied behind the family, echoing their calls for justice, with one resident saying, “Justice delayed is justice denied,” amid growing concerns.

The community members also argue that too many cases remain unresolved or forgotten with time, leaving families shattered, and faith in equal protection eroded.

“For many in Sindh’s marginalised Hindu communities — Meghwar, Bhil, and Kolhi — Miran’s disappearance is not an isolated tragedy but part of a heartbreaking pattern,” the rights body added.

The VOPM cited human rights organisations like the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which have long warned about rising instances of forced abductions, marriages, and religious conversions involving underage girls.

“Each case lays bare a system that all too often fails those with the least power to demand justice. These are not just stories of individuals but of entire communities living in fear – where every young girl could be the next target, and every family could be the next to lose a child,” it noted.

Raising alarm over the continued delay in justice, the VOPM said, “Days continue to pass, yet justice feels distant. Until she is found, Miran Meghwar’s disappearance stands as a sorrowful symbol of vulnerability and neglect, a painful reminder that the fight for protection, dignity, and equal rights for Pakistan’s minorities is far from over.”