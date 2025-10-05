Avitha Mascarenhas Re-Elected President of DCCW Bondel Unit

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) conducted elections for its Bondel Unit on October 5, 2025, at St Lawrence Church Hall, Bondel. The assembly unanimously re-elected Mrs. Avitha Mascarenhas as President. She will serve a second consecutive term.

The proceedings began with an invocation. This set a reverent tone for the event. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Spiritual Director of Bondel Parish, delivered the keynote address. He underscored the significant role and importance of women’s organizations in the community.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as you select your new leader,” stated Fr. Gonsalves, addressing the assembled members. “This election presents an opportunity to entrust leadership to an individual of capability and vision. The women of Bondel parish have consistently demonstrated their dedication and invaluable contributions to the parish. I extend my best wishes to all the newly elected members as they embark on their responsibilities.”

Gretta Pinto, President of DCCW, gave a comprehensive overview of the organization’s activities and achievements. “It is with immense pleasure that I observe such a substantial gathering of women,” she remarked. Under President Avitha Mascarenhas, the Bondel Unit has led many social initiatives. These have empowered and instilled confidence in its members. The newly elected members inherit considerable responsibilities. I trust they will perform their duties with diligence and commitment. While we may not always have substantial financial resources individually, our collective strength gives us the ability to overcome any challenge.”

Following President Pinto’s address, the election rules were clearly articulated to the members. The process involved filling six key positions, with the selection of the president being a focal point. In a demonstration of unified support and confidence, the members unanimously re-elected Mrs. Avitha Mascarenhas as the president.

The elections were conducted seamlessly under the supervision of President Gretta Pinto. The newly elected leadership of the Bondel Unit comprises the following members:

President: Avitha Mascarenhas

Vice President: Eugine Fernandes

Secretary: Veena D’Souza

Treasurer: Prema Sequeira

Joint Secretary: Anita Thoras

Jagran Convenor: Anita Concesso

The newly elected team is poised to continue the Bondel Unit’s commitment to community service and the empowerment of women.