Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan Conducts October Shramadan Around Clock Tower

Mangaluru: The Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan continued its commitment to cleanliness with its October Shramadan, focusing on the area surrounding the iconic Mangalore Clock Tower. The initiative, aimed at fostering civic responsibility and maintaining public spaces, witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens and volunteers.

The cleanliness drive was jointly inaugurated by Swami Vidyamrutanandaji of Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Peeth, Kolkata, and Swami Yugeshananda of Ramakrishna Math, Mangalore, who ceremonially flagged off the event, signaling the commencement of the day’s activities.

Swami Vidyamrutanandaji, addressing the volunteers, remarked on the growing recognition of the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan in West Bengal. “The active participation of Mangaluru’s conscious citizens, guided by the Ramakrishna Math, is truly commendable,” he stated. He further emphasized the importance of extending the concept of cleanliness beyond personal spaces, urging citizens to cultivate a sense of ownership towards public areas. “In this regard,” he added, “the people of Mangaluru have become role models for others.”

The Shramadan was organized into multiple teams, each tasked with specific areas and responsibilities. Under the leadership of Captain Ganesh Karnik, a dedicated team comprising Ashok Subbiah, Rajendra (President, Krishna Bhavan Auto Park), Secretary Naveen Kumar, Purushottam, Rupesh, Anand Kulal, Shivaram, and Satyanarayana K.V., diligently cleaned the Clock Tower circle and the footpath adjacent to the Mini Vidhana Soudha. Their efforts contributed significantly to enhancing the cleanliness and aesthetics of this prominent area.

Another team, led by senior volunteer Kamalaksha Pai, focused on the dividers stretching from the Clock Tower up to Hampankatta Circle. The team, which included Dr. Rajendra Prasad, M. Ramachandra Bhat, Ravindranath Nayak, Babita Shetty, Rajeevi Chandrashekar, Sunanda, Nagesh, Aniruddha Nayak, Damodar Bhat, Gopinath Rao, Ganapathi S. Nayak, Ramesh Pai, Vitthal Prabhu, Pundalik Shenoy, P.G. Venkat Rao, Gopal Bhat, Sukumar S. Salian, and other committed volunteers, meticulously cleaned the dividers, removing accumulated dirt and debris.

Recognizing the need to address the issue of stagnant water, a team led by Dilraj Alva, Balakrishna Bhat, Himmat Singh, Avinash, Vijesh Devadiga, and Raghavendra Kalloor undertook the cleaning of the Clock Tower fountain. Utilizing a suction truck, they effectively removed the stagnant water, preventing potential health hazards and improving the fountain’s overall condition. Concurrently, Uday Kumar K.P. and his team actively removed unauthorized banners, contributing to the visual appeal of the area. The entire program was executed with the valuable cooperation of the Swacch Mangaluru Foundation.

In addition to the efforts around the Clock Tower, a student team from Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy, under the guidance of Dr. Dhanesh Kumar and Dr. Ruchita Narsiya, dedicated their time to cleaning the wall murals at the University College compound. The student volunteers diligently removed vegetation growing on the walls, trimmed obstructing branches, and meticulously scrubbed the murals with sponges and soap water to eliminate algae and dirt. A water tanker was then employed to thoroughly wash the murals, restoring their original vibrancy. These murals, beyond their aesthetic appeal, serve as a deterrent to defacement and promote awareness of cleanliness and civic responsibility within the community.

The October Shramadan exemplified the ongoing dedication of the Ramakrishna Mission and the citizens of Mangaluru to maintaining a clean and healthy environment. The Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan continues to inspire and mobilize individuals to actively participate in creating a cleaner and more beautiful city for all.