Awareness about heart-related ailments necessary: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: In light of widespread concern expressed by the public and media over the recent surge in sudden deaths among young adults in Hassan district, the Karnataka government had ordered a formal investigation.

“Now that the full report is out, there is no need for panic,” said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Addressing a press conference at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, the minister said that a committee led by the Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research analysed 24 deaths that occurred in Hassan during May and June 2025.

Speaking after the release, the minister said that out of the 24 deaths investigated, 14 individuals were below 45 years of age and 10 were above 45. Among these, four deaths were found to be unrelated to heart conditions – one each due to chronic kidney disease, road accident, severe gastroenteritis infection, and electrocution.

Of the remaining 20 deaths, 10 were confirmed to be heart-related. Among them, three had pre-existing heart conditions, one had undergone bypass surgery, another had undergone angioplasty, and one had dilated cardiomyopathy (heart failure). Of the 7 confirmed cardiac-related deaths, 4 were established through post-mortem examination and three were based on ECG findings. The other 10 were considered probable cardiac-related deaths, he stated.

Over 75 per cent of the deceased had one or more high-risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, obesity, alcohol consumption, smoking, and high blood pressure, the minister said.

The sudden deaths of young individuals aged 19, 21, 23, 32, 37, 38, and 43 years were especially concerning and cannot be ignored. Of them, six were auto-rickshaw and cab drivers who reportedly did not eat on time, lacked proper sleep, and worked under stress, factors that contributed to their deaths, he noted.

In many cases, the deceased were not brought to any healthcare facility before death. Even among those declared dead at hospitals, formal post-mortems were rarely conducted. The lack of post-mortem data, the absence of clinical investigations such as ECGs and cardiac enzyme tests, and limited cooperation from family members made it difficult to ascertain the exact cause of death, the minister pointed out.

CPR training will be provided to targeted groups such as school and college students, teachers, and gym trainers. The government will also expand the “Hrudaya Jyothi” (Heart Light) scheme to all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Health check-ups will be made mandatory for auto and cab drivers. The minister emphasised that this is not a problem exclusive to Hassan but a broader issue linked to a modern lifestyle — irregular meals, insufficient sleep, and high-stress levels are key contributors to sudden deaths.

Health check-ups will also be conducted for 15-year-old children, which will help identify any hereditary heart-related issues early and ensure timely guidance and treatment.

The report highlights the consequences of a modern lifestyle. Stressful work environments, sleep deprivation, and irregular and unhealthy eating habits are major contributors to heart problems. Habits like smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity further increase the risk, he stated.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is essential. Regular exercise, nutritious food, adequate sleep, and stress management must be prioritised. This is not just an issue limited to Hassan; it is a message for society at large. The minister concluded by saying that everyone must become aware and act collectively to prevent sudden deaths through a healthier way of life.



