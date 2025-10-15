Awareness Programme on Cyber Security and Drug Abuse Held at Sahyadri Campus

Mangalore: The NSS Unit and First Year Department of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, in collaboration with the Kankanady Town Police Station, successfully organized an Awareness Programme on Cyber Security and Drug Abuse on October 11, 2025. The programme was conceived to address the growing concerns surrounding cyber threats and substance abuse, particularly among the youth demographic.

The session featured Ms. Vijayakranthi, ACP, Mangalore South Sub-Division, as the Chief Guest, alongside Mr. Harish A and Dr. Bindu Rani, who served as the key resource persons. The discussions centered on equipping students with the requisite knowledge and understanding to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and make informed decisions regarding substance use. Key messages throughout the event emphasized the importance of vigilance against online fraud and the need for responsible choices that contribute to personal well-being and societal harmony.

In her keynote address, Ms. Vijayakranthi drew attention to the escalating prevalence of cyber fraud and implored students to exercise caution when interacting with online information. She underscored the critical need for verification to mitigate the risk of falling victim to deceptive schemes. Furthermore, she passionately advocated for a drug-free lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of self-belief and a dedicated focus on personal and academic growth. Ms. Vijayakranthi’s address served as a potent reminder of the tangible dangers present in the digital realm and the imperative of maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical conduct and healthy living.

Mr. Harish A provided a comprehensive overview of the technical facets of cybercrime, elucidating concepts such as hacking, ransomware, phishing, and zero-click attacks. He cautioned against complacency in the face of cyber threats, stating, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and only a few minutes to destroy it through cyber negligence.” His remarks served to highlight the potentially devastating consequences of irresponsible digital behavior and the paramount importance of cultivating a strong sense of cyber awareness.

Dr. Bindu Rani offered an in-depth analysis of various addictive substances, detailing their detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. She passionately urged students to embrace healthy coping mechanisms for dealing with stress and adversity, promoting a proactive approach to maintaining overall well-being.

Dr. S.S. Injaganeri further reinforced the message of resilience, encouraging students to persevere in the face of academic setbacks and to utilize technology responsibly. The programme, in its entirety, was meticulously designed to provide students with practical knowledge, enabling them to recognize and effectively respond to cybersecurity threats and the dangers of substance abuse. By fostering informed decision-making, the organizers aspired to empower students to lead safe, productive, and fulfilling lives.