Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Conducts Pastoral Visit to St. Raphael Church, Badyar, and Blesses Renovated Cemetery

Badyar, Belthangady: The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, concluded a two-day pastoral visit to St. Raphael Church in Badyar, Belthangady, marking a significant moment in the parish’s history. The visit, which took place from October 11th to 12th, was characterized by spiritual enrichment, community engagement, and the blessing of the newly renovated Church Cemetery.

Upon his arrival on Saturday, Bishop Saldanha was greeted with a warm floral welcome by Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, the esteemed parish priest of Badyar, alongside Mrs. Premlatha Frank, the vice president of the Parish Pastoral Council, Sr. Janet Rego, the superior of Bethany Convent, and enthusiastic parishioners.

The Bishop commenced his pastoral duties with a catechism session for children preparing to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. He underscored the profound importance of Confirmation and its transformative impact through the grace of the Holy Spirit, offering guidance and encouragement to the young candidates.

A solemn Confirmation Mass followed, during which thirty-five children were conferred with the Sacrament of Confirmation. The Bishop’s personal interaction with the candidates was a particularly memorable aspect of the ceremony, as he prepared them for this pivotal step in their spiritual development.

Following the Mass, Bishop Saldanha officiated the inauguration and blessing of the extensively renovated Church Cemetery, a sacred space for the community.

The Bishop then engaged in discussions with the Parish Finance Committee and the Parish Pastoral Council members, followed by dinner with the latter. Subsequently, he meticulously reviewed the parish’s financial records and pertinent documents, providing his signature of approval.

On Sunday, October 12th, the Bishop led a session dedicated to the concept of the Synodal Church, delving into its implications and fostering a deeper understanding among the parishioners.

Later, he presided over the Holy Eucharist, with the liturgy thoughtfully organized and conducted by various church organizations. During the Mass, three young children received their First Holy Communion directly from the Bishop. A meeting with the parents of seminarians, priests, and sisters followed the Mass.

Throughout the afternoon, Bishop Saldanha held meetings with representatives from diverse parish organizations, including the SVP, Altar Boys, Moriyal Sodality, Catholic Sabha, Stiri Sangatan, ICYM, YCS, Choir, and Catechism Teachers. These meetings included progress reports highlighting the programmes and activities undertaken within the church. A visit to the convent was also included in the itinerary.

Adding a personal touch to his pastoral visit, the Bishop visited the homes of sick parishioners, offering prayers and solace. Furthermore, he participated in a meeting of the Small Christian Community in the St. Raphael ward, further strengthening community bonds.

The visit by Bishop Saldanha to St. Raphael Church, Badyar, is anticipated to have a lasting and positive influence on the parishioners. His presence and engagement served as a momentous occasion, reinforcing the spiritual foundation of the Badyar parish.