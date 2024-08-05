Ayodhya rape victim is out of danger, says Child Welfare member

Ayodhya: Child Welfare member Kavita Mishra, on Monday spoke to the media about the health of the Uttar Pradesh rape survivor and said, “When the victim was admitted, her condition was very critical, but now she is significantly better and is able to eat and drink.”

“The necessary procedures and guidelines have been provided for her treatment, and they are being followed to ensure she receives proper care,” Kavita said.

She added, “I don’t know where she has been referred but I am sure that she will get proper treatment.”

In an incident that sparked widespread outrage two and a half months ago, Samajwadi Party leader Moin Khan and his servant Raju offered a job to a 12-year-old girl in their bakery and allegedly raped her. They also recorded the misdeed. The case came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her family. Upon investigation, she was found to be pregnant.

On August 4, Moin Khan was arrested. He has a long history of criminal activities. However, the political influence he wielded in the area deterred the administration and the law enforcement authorities from acting against him.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Ayodhya on Saturday demolished the bakery of Moin Khan after the Food Safety Department officials raided the bakery. Soon after this, the political slugfest between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party intensified.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also raised the issue in the assembly and asked why no action has been taken against the SP leader till now. He also arranged financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.

BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj while talking to IANS said, ” What happened to a 12-year-old girl is disgraceful. I am shocked that the MP from Ayodhya claims to know nothing about this incident. The statements from Samajwadi Party leaders are also weird.”