MIA Reiterates Commitment to Security with Aviation Security Culture Week

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport reaffirmed its commitment to aviation security with the second edition of Aviation Security Culture Week celebration that got underway on August 5.

The celebration is in line with the directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation to stakeholders in the aviation industry to reinforce the idea that aviation security is everyone’s concern. The celebration which consists of a series of activities, underscores the tag line – See It, Say It, Secure It. The theme this year is “Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment.”

Mr Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant, CISF and Chief Aerodrome Security Officer, who inaugurated the celebration said, “(Aviation sector) Security is a collective endeavor. Active involvement of all stakeholders in upholding security norms will supplement efforts of Airport Security Group of CISF to keep the airports safe.”

Mangaluru International Airport spokesperson advised all stakeholders to imbibe security as a culture. “Airports have by and large become safe and secured places, over the years, mainly due to strict adherence to security protocols,” he said. The Chief Security Officer, MIA gave an overview of the various security initiatives launched at the Airport and activities lined up for the week. Stakeholders took a pledge reiterating their commitment to aviation security.

The Airport will conduct quiz competition, walkathon to raise awareness on aviation security, demonstration by the dog squad of CISF, exhibition and demonstration of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipment to showcase the latest security technologies and solutions during the week. MIA has set up selfie points at vantage locations to drive home the message of Aviation Security Culture Week.



