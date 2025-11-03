Ayyappa Devotee Dies After Being Struck by Two-Wheeler During Pilgrimage in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 35-year-old Ayyappa devotee, identified as Surendra Mogaveer, a resident of Kumbri near Koteshwar, tragically died on Sunday, November 2, after being struck by a speeding two-wheeler during a pilgrimage (Padayatra) near Kannukere in Thekkatte, Kundapur taluk. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. as a group of approximately 15 Ayyappa devotees were walking towards Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple from an Ayyappa camp, along National Highway 66.

According to police reports, a TVS XL moped, traveling at a high rate of speed, approached the group from behind and collided with Surendra Mogaveer and another devotee. The impact resulted in injuries to both devotees as well as the rider of the moped.

Surendra Mogaveer sustained critical head injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead. The other devotee involved in the collision sustained injuries, the extent of which has not been fully disclosed.

The Kota Police Station has registered a case concerning the incident and has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are currently examining the factors that may have contributed to the collision, including the speed of the two-wheeler and road conditions at the time of the incident.

Funeral arrangements for the deceased are being coordinated by family members and community leaders. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.