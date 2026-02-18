Azharuddin appeals for treating Imran Khan with dignity​

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin has appealed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan be treated with dignity.​

Azharuddin, who is a minister for minorities welfare in the Telangana government, took to ‘X’ on Tuesday to express solidarity with Imran Khan, who led Pakistan’s team to the 1992 World Cup title and is currently in jail.​

“Deeply saddened to hear about Imran bhai. Cricket has given us many shared moments, and as a fellow sportsman who has shared the platform and learned from him, I sincerely appeal that he be treated with dignity. Praying for his good health and strength for his family,” posted Azharuddin.

​Azharuddin’s appeal to treat Imran Khan with dignity came hours after 14 former international captains signed a petition urging the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure proper medical facilities for Imran Khan.

​They urged the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives proper legal facilities as well.

​The letter comes amid reports about the 73-year-old’s deteriorating health in jail.

​The letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been co-signed by Greg Chappell, Belinda Clark, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ian ​Chappell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh, and John Wright.

​Imran Khan has reportedly lost 85 per cent of vision in his right eye. His family and supporters have claimed they were denied the right to visit him in jail.

​Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been in jail since August 2023 following his ouster from Pakistan’s leadership in 2022.

​He is facing several corruption charges and is currently serving a 31-year sentence after the latest verdict in December 2025.