Jamiat chief Arshad Madani wants cow to be declared ‘national animal’, says it will end hate politics

New Delhi: It would be a matter of delight if the cow is declared a “national animal”, said Jamiat Ulema-e- Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Wednesday, while holding the polarising politics around the sacred animal as the “root cause” behind incidents of hate-filled rants and attacks against the minority community.

Venting his concern over the ‘politics of hatred’ and rising incidents of lynching against Muslims, apparently at the hands of cow vigilantes, Madani said the declaration of the sacred cow as the “national animal” will bring a lasting solution to the problem.

Taking to his social media handle on X, the Jamiat chief also wondered over what was preventing the government from bringing a resolution to this effect.

He said that the majority community doesn’t merely consider the cow as sacred but also considers it as their mother and demanded, “mob lynchings in the name of the cow, the killing of innocent people, hate politics, and this game of defaming Muslims must now come to an end.”

He said that no human life should be lost due to politics in the name of religion and pressed for bringing a permanent resolution to the politics of communal divide and hatred.

Madani also sought to draw attention to different yardsticks in different states on beef and alleged that those with significant Muslim population see repeated instances of attacks on the minorities, while there are many other places where beef is sold openly.

“This is not devotion but a double standard and political manoeuvring,” he stated.

Madani, also the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), further went on to question the ‘double standards’ of certain BJP leaders and ministers, who have purportedly admitted on camera about consuming beef and claimed that those behind the mob violence in the name of cow protection remain silent on the issue.

He suggested that the cow be given the status of “national animal”, reasoning that this would bring an end to the problems for once and all.

“Whatever law is enacted for this purpose should be applied uniformly across all states of the country without any discrimination,” he further demanded in his long post on X.