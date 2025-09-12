Backward Classes Commission expected to submit caste census report by December: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that the Backward Classes Commission is expected to submit the report of the Socio-Economic and Educational survey, popularly known as the caste census survey, by December.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Madusudhan R Naik committee and the Backward Classes Commission will conduct the survey according to scientific standards and submit the report by December. Naik is the Chairman of the Backward Classes panel.

“Starting tomorrow (Saturday), ASHA workers will visit every home to deliver sample forms containing the 60 questions. After that, teachers will visit to conduct the survey. We have made necessary preparations to ensure that no one is left out of the survey. Those who find it difficult to disclose their caste can call the helpline and provide their caste information,” he stated.

Special preparations have been made to ensure that no technical issues faced in previous surveys occur this time. Any cases of false caste claims or caste-related disputes will be analysed and decided by a team of commission experts, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Only when data of people from all castes and religions is on record will it be possible to design special programs for social justice. In the United States, there is affirmative action for minorities, while in India, we have reservations,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“To eradicate poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, special programmes must be designed under Articles 15(1) and 16(5) of the Constitution. This survey has been undertaken to understand the social and educational status of 7 crore people,” he stated.

“We have instructed that the survey be conducted with utmost care and the report submitted on time. The Backward Classes Commission is expected to submit the report by December. It has been decided to complete the survey between September 22, 2025, and October 7, 2025,” he stated.

“We are engaging 1.75 lakh government school teachers in the survey by providing them special honorarium. The special honorarium will cost around Rs 325 crore. Currently, we have allocated Rs 425 crore and will provide additional funds if required,” he stated.

“Every house has electricity. Along with metre readers, Jio tags will be installed, and around 2 crore households will be assigned a unique identification number with a sticker. Along with linking ration cards and Aadhaar cards to mobile numbers, surveys will also be conducted in houses without mobile phones,” the CM underlined.

“A total of 60 questions have been finalised, which will be asked and answered during the survey,” he added.

The Chief Minister has appealed to all people in the state to compulsorily participate in the survey without exception. People can also participate in the survey by calling the helpline number. Participation is also possible online through the official website.



